Shree Ram Twistex jumps 6% on posting healthy Q3 results; PAT up 70% YoY

Shree Ram Twistex shares jumped 5.6 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹51.4 per share after the company posted its December quarter (Q3FY26) results. At 10:36 AM, Shree Ram Twistex share price was trading 2.98 per cent higher at ₹50.1 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 1.2 per cent at 75,095.61.

Shree Ram Twistex Q3 results

In the December quarter, the company posted a net profit of ₹3.7 crore, as compared to ₹2.2 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 70 per cent. The company’s revenue soared 75.2 per cent to ₹92.9 crore, as compared to 53 crore a year ago.

That apart, shares of cotton yarn manufacturer Shree Ram Twistex debuted on the stock exchanges on March 2, 2026, following its initial public offering (IPO). On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock debuted at ₹68, representing a discount of ₹36 or 34.62 per cent against its issue price of ₹104.

The listing on the BSE followed a similar trend, with the share price opening at ₹70, down 32.69 per cent or ₹34. The performance was largely in line with grey market expectations, where the stock had recently traded at a discount of approximately ₹28 or 26.92 per cent over the upper end of its price band.

Currently, the stock is trading 27 per cent lower than the listing price and 52 per cent lower than its issue price.

The ₹110.24 crore public issue consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 10.6 million equity shares, with no Offer for Sale (OFS) component. The company had fixed the price band at ₹95–₹104 per share.