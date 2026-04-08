Shriram Finance rallies 11%, leads gains among Nifty50 universe; here's why

Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Shriram Finance were ruling higher on the bourse on Wednesday, emerging as the top gainer among the Nifty50 constituent stocks after the company announced updates on the allotment of equity shares through a preferential issue on a private placement basis to its investor MUFG Bank.

Following the update, the NBFC stock surged 11.26 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹1,035.45 per share on the NSE on Wednesday. Despite the gains, Shriram Finance shares remain 6.54 per cent below their 52-week high of ₹1,108.00 touched earlier this year on February 26, 2026.

Although the NBFC counter pared some gains, it continued to trade higher. At 2:12 PM on Wednesday, Shriram Finance shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹1,028.40 per share, up 10.50 per cent from its previous close of ₹930.65 per share on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading with gains of 848 points, or 3.67 per cent, at 23,971 levels.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 1.64 crore equity shares of Shriram Finance, estimated to be worth ₹1,633 crore, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Allotment of equity shares to MUFG Bank

The company informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors, at its meeting held on April 8, 2026, approved the allotment of 47,11,21,055 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹2 each at an issue price of ₹840.93 per equity share (including a premium of ₹838.93 per equity share), aggregating to ₹3,96,17,98,28,781.15, by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis to MUFG Bank Ltd., in terms of the Investment Agreement dated December 19, 2025, executed between, among others, the company and MUFG Bank Ltd.

“The equity shares allotted to MUFG Bank Ltd. shall rank pari-passu, in all respects, with the existing equity shares of the company,” said Shriram Finance in an exchange filing.

The company has received in-principle approval from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited (collectively, the “Stock Exchanges”) for the aforesaid preferential issuance of equity shares. “The application for listing and trading approval of the Stock Exchanges for the equity shares allotted as above will be made in due course,” said the NBFC.

Earlier, on March 25, 2026, the company had announced that it had been informed by the investor that the proposed transaction was approved by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on the same date.