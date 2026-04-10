Shriram Finance Share Price: Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Shriram Finance were in focus in the week’s last trading session, emerging among the top gainers in the Nifty50 pack after the company announced updates on credit ratings.

The stock rose as much as 3.48 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,031 on the NSE on Friday. The NBFC stock, however, gave up some of its gains later in the session but continued to trade in the green. At 10:10 PM, it was seen at ₹1,024, up 2.78 per cent over its previous close of ₹996.30. The benchmark Nifty50 was at 23,960 levels, up 185 points, or 0.78 per cent.

So far during the session, a combined nearly 2.8 million equity shares of Shriram Finance, valued at about ₹290 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Shriram Finance announces rating upgrades

The NBFC informed exchanges that CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its long-term rating to ‘CRISIL AAA/CRISIL PPMLD AAA/Stable’ and removed it from watch with positive implications, while reaffirming its ‘CRISIL A1+’ short-term rating.

READ | Wipro share price up 2% as IT major to mull buyback next week CRISIL also withdrew its rating on non-convertible debentures of ₹1,190 crore, long-term principal protected market-linked debentures of ₹50 crore and subordinated debt of ₹40 crore upon redemption, the company said.

In a separate filing, the company said ICRA Ratings has upgraded its long-term rating to [ICRA]AAA; Stable and removed it from watch with positive implications. ICRA has also assigned [ICRA]AAA; Stable rating for ₹2,000 crore of NCDs proposed to be issued by the company.

Allotment of equity shares to MUFG Bank

What lies ahead for Shriram Finance From a technical standpoint, the NBFC stock has managed to stay above its 100-day (₹960) and 200-day moving averages (₹810), which, according to Amit Gupta, senior research analyst – commodities, equities & currencies at Kedia Advisory, is a strong long-term signal. The day’s move has also pushed the stock above its 50-day moving average (₹1,008). Earlier this week on March 8, the company informed exchanges that its board approved the allotment of 47,11,21,055 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹2 each at an issue price of ₹840.93 per share (including a premium of ₹838.93 per share), aggregating to ₹3,96,17,98,28,781.15, by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis to MUFG Bank Ltd, in terms of the investment agreement dated December 19, 2025, executed between the company and MUFG Bank Ltd.

For Shriram Finance, Gupta said immediate resistance is seen at ₹1,060. “A clean breakout above ₹1,060 could open doors for ₹1,110 and ₹1,160 levels. Strong immediate support is placed at ₹920–₹950, with a deeper floor at ₹860,” he said.

He added that while the daily chart remains bullish, some weekly indicators such as MACD are still in a “neutral-to-mildly bearish” zone, suggesting that although the immediate momentum is strong, some consolidation may occur before the stock attempts fresh highs.

Harish Jujarey, AVP & head – technical equity research at Prithvi Finmart, noted that the stock has now crossed its key moving averages — 20, 50, and 100 DMA — indicating a strengthening uptrend. He said the 100-day moving average near ₹950 is likely to act as a crucial support level, while immediate resistance is placed around ₹1,077. A sustained move above this level, he added, could lead to a retest of the all-time high near ₹1,108.