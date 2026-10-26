Shriram Finance slips 10% in 2 days, hits 11-month low; here's why

Shriram Finance share price movement

Shriram Finance’s share price slipped 7 per cent to ₹810.20, hitting a 11-month low on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals after the non-banking finance company (NBFC) lowered its full-year asset under management (AUM) growth outlook to 15–17 per cent citing external macro headwinds.

The stock quoted at its lowest level since November 2025. It corrected 30 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,153.65 touched on August 6, 2026. In the past two trading days, the stock declined 10 per cent. Thus far in October, it plunged 18 per cent.

At 09:37 AM, Shriram Finance quoted 5.4 per cent lower at ₹820.50, as compared to 0.6 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 3.3 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Shriram Finance – Q2 results

Shriram Finance posted a 59 per cent rise in consolidated net profit during the second quarter of the current financial year to ₹3,684 crore, compared to ₹2,314 crore during the same period in FY26.

For the period under review, total income rose 16 per cent to ₹13,802 crore, up from ₹11,921 crore during the July-September quarter (Q2) last year. Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman of Shriram Finance, said the rise in profit was mainly due to increased demand in the automobile sector following the GST 2.0 reforms. The GST 2.0 reforms rolled out on September 22 last year, with the automobile sector becoming a major beneficiary.

Total assets under management (AUM) as of September 30 increased by 17 per cent to ₹3.29 trillion, compared to ₹2.81 trillion in September 2025 and ₹3.14 trillion during the first quarter of FY27. AUM growth during the quarter under review was supported by continued traction in vehicle finance and strong growth in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Gold.

Net interest margin expanded 48 bps quarter-on-quarter to 9.52 per cent, aided by deployment of equity capital raised from MUFG and lower funding cost.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The management lowered the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) AUM growth guidance from 18 per cent to 15-17 per cent, adopting a cautious stance amid the West Asia crisis and risks to rural cash flows from below-normal, erratic monsoons.

Brokerages view on Shriram Finance post Q2 results

The management cut FY27 AUM growth guidance to 16–17 per cent (18 per cent earlier) and flagged FY27 credit costs 30bps above the normalised 2 per cent, while guiding NIMs at 9.3–9.5 per cent. Deteriorating asset quality indicators, amid a drought-like situation emerging in some key states, remain a concern; however, the stock has corrected 14 per cent over the past month, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said.

Shriram Finance is also relatively better placed given its lower insurance distribution income versus other frontline NBFCs. Also, the recent equity infusion coupled with recent rating upgrades to AAA should cushion margins in the current rate hike cycle. Improving disbursement momentum and controlled cost ratios provide further comfort, the brokerage firm said.

“Moderation in credit growth guidance to 15-17 per cent and higher credit cost amid volatile monsoon remains a concern, however, recent correction in valuation offers upside potential,” ICICI Securities said in a note.

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Shriram Finance indicated that credit costs could rise temporarily by 30-40bp over the next one or two quarters due to seasonal stress in affected geographies, but they are still expected to remain below 2.3 per cent for FY27. Elevated stress is mainly attributable to deficient rainfall and seasonal pressures in select regions, with no evidence of widespread portfolio deterioration. Lower agricultural output could weigh on rural incomes, consumption, and borrower cash flows in the coming quarters. The asset quality outlook for the company remains cautious amid these near-term headwinds.

“The company delivered a mixed quarter, with PPoP ((Pre-Provision Operating Profit) beating estimates on the back of higher NIM and lower opex, while earnings were in line owing to higher credit costs. AUM growth at 17 per cent YoY was stronger than our estimate; however, credit costs increased amid higher slippages and write-offs, primarily reflecting drought-like conditions across multiple states in India. Hence, management raised its FY27 credit cost guidance and lowered its AUM growth outlook,” the brokerage firm added. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.