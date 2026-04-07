Shyam Metalics and Energy shares gained 7.7 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹856.2 per share. At 10:15 AM, Shyam Metalics’ share price was trading 4.74 per cent higher at ₹831.95 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.34 per cent at 73,852.04.

The buying on the counter came after the company released its sales figures for March and Q4FY26.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE The company’s stainless steel sales volume rose 58.91 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in March to 10,519 MT, while average realisation increased 19.01 per cent to ₹1,52,633 per MT. For the full year, stainless steel volumes grew 11.49 per cent, while realisations rose 6.73 per cent.

In aluminium foil, March sales volume increased 8.51 per cent Y-o-Y to 2,160 MT, with average realisation up 18.48 per cent to ₹4,26,108 per MT. On a quarterly basis, aluminium foil volumes rose 5.27 per cent, while realisations improved 7.81 per cent.

Pellet sales volume climbed 44.31 per cent Y-o-Y in March to 1,06,917 MT, while realisation rose 10.92 per cent. On a full-year basis, pellet volumes grew 39.90 per cent, with realisations up 5.09 per cent.

In speciality alloys, March sales volume increased 8.64 per cent Y-o-Y to 20,130 MT, while average realisation rose 12.88 per cent. For FY26, speciality alloy volumes were up 11.88 per cent, though realisations fell 2.15 per cent.

The company’s carbon steel sales volume rose 3.09 per cent Y-o-Y in March to 1,55,938 MT, while realisation increased 3.74 per cent. Quarterly carbon steel volumes rose 10.47 per cent, with realisations up 12.69 per cent.

READ | QSR stocks under pressure; Jubilant FoodWorks slips 8%, hits 52-week low A sharp jump was seen in CR coils/CR sheets, where March sales volume nearly doubled, rising 94.78 per cent Y-o-Y to 16,080 MT, while realisation improved 18.56 per cent. For the full year, CR coils/sheets volumes surged 715.96 per cent, aided by the commissioning of the colour-coated plant at Jamuria in November 2024.

Pig iron emerged as one of the strongest-performing segments, with March sales volume rising 245.37 per cent Y-o-Y to 94,319 MT, while realisation increased 7.05 per cent. On a full-year basis, pig iron volumes jumped 596.56 per cent.

In contrast, sponge iron sales volume fell 2.33 per cent Y-o-Y in March to 81,083 MT, though realisation edged up 1.98 per cent. For FY26, sponge iron volumes declined 10.86 per cent, while realisations slipped 6.50 per cent.

The company said its HR tubes/pipes business, which uses leftover side-slitted HR coils from the colour-coated plant to manufacture RHS and SHS pipes, also saw a sharp increase on a full-year basis, though March volumes declined year-on-year.

Shyam Metalics described itself as a leading integrated metal producer with operations spanning carbon steel, stainless steel, speciality alloys, aluminium foil, pellets, sponge iron, pig iron, and ferro alloys, supported by captive power facilities.