Shares of Siemens Energy India surged as much as 9 per cent in early trade on Thursday after the company reported an over 81 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit for the September quarter and declared a final dividend of 600 per cent.

The stock opened higher at ₹3,231.60 on the NSE, up nearly 9 per cent from its previous close, before touching an intraday high of ₹3,241.

The stock, however, pared some of its early gains as the session progressed, trading at ₹3,102, up 4.4 per cent, around 9:30 am. Nearly one million shares of the heavy electrical equipment manufacturer changed hands i the first 15 minutes of trade, according to exchange data.

Siemens Energy India results

According to a company statement, Siemens Energy India has posted an 81.5 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹653 crore in the September quarter, supported by higher export contribution and disciplined order execution. In the same quarter a year ago, it clocked PAT of ₹360 crore.

Revenue from operations rose by 30.4 per cent to ₹3,453 crore from ₹2,646 crore in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty below 25,800; Nestle, Tata Consumer lead losers The company said that it delivered strong topline momentum and improved profitability in Q4FY26, supported by operational excellence, higher export contribution, and disciplined order execution.

Siemens Energy India Ltd follows an October to September fiscal year. Siemens Energy India order book

As of September 2026, the company had new orders worth ₹4,514 crore, up 92.1 per cent from ₹2351 crore as of September 2025.

Order backlog was up 25.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹20,362 crore against ₹16,206 crore.

Siemens Energy India dividend

Additionally, the board of Siemens Energy India recommended a final dividend of 600 per cent or ₹12 per equity shares of having a face value of ₹2 each for the financial year ended September 30, 2026.

Sudeep Shah, head - technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said that Siemens Energy India opened with a gap-up near its previous high zone but faced selling pressure at higher levels, resulting in the formation of a bearish candle. The stock had earlier failed to sustain a breakout above its 200-day EMA, and it is once again facing pressure around this key moving average. However, momentum indicators remain positive, with DI+ widening significantly over DI− on the ADX, indicating strengthening buying pressure. RSI has also witnessed an uptick, suggesting a gradual buildup in momentum. The dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the ensuing 3rd Annual General Meeting of the Company, would be paid from Wednesday, February 10, 2027.

"The zone of ₹3,230–3,250 remains an immediate resistance, and a decisive breakout above this range could trigger a further upmove towards ₹3,400–3,420 in the short term. On the downside, the zone of ₹3,090–3,070 is likely to act as immediate support," the analyst said.

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