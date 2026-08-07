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Home / Markets / News / Siemens Energy zooms 12% on Q3 beat; MOFSL raises target, sees 26% upside

Siemens Energy zooms 12% on Q3 beat; MOFSL raises target, sees 26% upside

Siemens Energy share price: Calling its performance an all-round beat, domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) raised the target price on the counter.

Siemens Energy share price

MOFSL maintained its 'BUY' rating on Siemens Energy stock with a revised target price of ₹4,100 |Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

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Siemens Energy share price: Shares of heavy electrical equipment maker Siemens Energy India rallied a whopping 12 per cent in Friday's trading session after a stellar performance for the April-June (Q3) quarter of the financial year ended September 2026. 
 
Calling its performance an all-round beat, domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) raised the target price on the counter. 
 
Siemens Energy share price hit the day's high of ₹3,638.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up 11.9 per cent against the last close of ₹3,252.20. The stock has risen 40 per cent year-to-date and remains 8 per cent higher for the month. It had listed on the bourses last year in June following a demerger from Siemens India.
 
 
As of 9.50 AM, Siemens Energy was up 8.30 per cent at ₹3,522, outperforming the Nifty 50 index that traded 0.05 per cent lower at the same time. 
 

Siemens Energy Q3 Results

Siemens Energy posted a strong 68 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its net profit to ₹441 crore for the third quarter of the financial year. Its revenue came in at ₹2,486 crore, up 39.3per cent Y-o-Y, driven by strong growth in both power transmission and power generation segments. 

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The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) were higher by 72 per cent at ₹586 crore. Ebitda margin saw a sharp improvement to 23.6per cent from 19.1per cent a year ago and 20.8per cent in the March quarter.  Also Read | ICICI Pru AMC's Rajat Chandak sees value in these 3 sectors
 
Overall order inflows were up 3per cent Y-o-Y at ₹3,400 crore, taking the total order book to ₹19300 crore, a growth of 16per cent.
 
The company follows a September-end financial year.
 

MOFSL on Siemens Energy

Following the better-than-expected performance, MOFSL slightly revised estimates by +7per cent/-1per cent/-1per cent for FY26/27/28Eestimates to bake in 9MFY26 performance. 
 
We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 26per cent/32per cent/34per cent over FY25-28E, led by strong growth across power transmission (36per cent CAGR) and power generation (10per cent CAGR), said the brokerage. It further expects EBITDA margin of 22.5per cent/22.0per cent/22.3per cent for FY26/27/28E.
 
MOFSL maintained its 'BUY' rating on Siemens Energy stock with a revised target price of ₹4,100 (earlier ₹3,950), based on roll-forward to 55x Sep’28E earnings. Key risks to our thesis can come from a slowdown in ordering and supply chain issues and a sharp rise in commodity prices, impacting margin, it added.
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 

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Topics : Siemens India Markets Buzzing stocks Stocks in focus The Smart Investor Indian stock markets Q3 results

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 10:25 AM IST