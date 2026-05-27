Siemens up 3% after Q4; orders beat, margins miss; Nomura stays 'Neutral'

Siemens released its March quarter (Q4FY26) results on Tuesday, after market hours. In the quarter under review, the company reported consolidated net profit of ₹ 370.1 crore, down 36.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹ 582 crore a year ago. The company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax for the period at ₹456.3 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹4,617.5 crore, up 14.6 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹4,029.2 crore. Check detailed results here.

Siemens shares gained 3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹3,785 per share. However, at 9:40 AM, Siemens’ share price pared some gains and was up 2.33 per cent at ₹3760.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.13 per cent at 75,911.02.

Nomura maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on Siemens with a target of ₹3,343 per share. The brokerage in its report said that Siemens India's consolidated order inflows for Q4FY26 stood at ₹6,730 crore, up 33 per cent Y-o-Y — ahead of its estimate of ₹5,710 crore. Order backlog stood at ₹45,030 crore, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q, 2 per cent ahead of estimates.

CHECK Q4 Results Today Consolidated revenue came in at ₹4,620 crore, up 15 per cent Y-o-Y— 5 per cent and 2 per cent above Nomura and consensus estimates, respectively.

However, gross margin contracted sharply by 449 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 26.2 per cent — 295 bps below Nomura's estimate — primarily driven by higher commodity costs. Adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin, excluding a non-recurring demerger expense of ₹5.2 crore, stood at 9.7 per cent — down 287 bps Y-o-Y, and 174 bps below Nomura and consensus estimates, respectively. Adjusted Ebitda stood at ₹450 crore, down 12 per cent Y-o-Y, which was 11 per cent below Nomura and consensus estimates.

While Siemens India witnessed sustained domestic demand in Q4FY26, management is watchful of key economic parameters in the short term and their potential impact on private and public capital expenditure. Nomura noted that management commentary at the earnings call on May 28, 2026, will provide further clarity on the outlook. JM Financial noted that Siemens India's Q4FY26 Ebitda missed its estimate and consensus by 23 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively, led by significant gross margin pressure. The brokerage is awaiting management commentary on the outlook for order inflows and profitability from the earnings call scheduled for May 28, 2026.

Gross margin came in at 26.2 per cent — sharply below 30.2 per cent in Q4FY25 and JM Financial's estimate of 30 per cent. Management attributed the weaker profitability to higher commodity prices and rupee depreciation. The margin miss was driven by weak EBIT margins in the Digital Industries segment at 2.3 per cent versus JM Financial's estimate of 8 per cent, and Smart Infrastructure at 11.1 per cent versus the estimate of 15 per cent.

Despite the margin disappointment, order inflows came in robust at ₹6,731 crore, up 33 per cent Y-o-Y, taking the order backlog to ₹45,033 crore — up 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y. Management indicated strong domestic demand within both public and private sectors. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions