Signatureglobal stock reverses gains after 5% surge on project win

Signatureglobal’s share price gained over 5 per cent on Monday after the company announced that it will enter Gurugram West with a 194.22-acre ultra-luxury farmhouse villa destination project. The stock, however, tracking the broader market sentiment, gave up gains to trade lower.

As of 09:35 AM, the company’s share price had reversed its gain and was trading 0.55 per cent lower at ₹784 apiece; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 1.15 per cent lower at 22,874.15. The company’s stock hit an intraday high of 5.07 per cent at ₹828.

The company’s latest project will add nearly 6.77 mn sq. ft. of developable potential to the company's portfolio. Its estimated gross development value stands at ₹5,500–₹6,000 crore.

The company in a press release, said the project, designed as an uber-premium, invitation-only residential offering, will represent a distinctive expression of luxury, space and privacy. Conceived for a discerning clientele seeking a more private and unhurried way of living, the project will comprise exclusively designed luxury farmhouse villas set amidst expansive greens and carefully planned landscapes.