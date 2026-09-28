Signatureglobal stock reverses gains after 5% surge on project win
The company's latest project will add nearly 6.77 mn sq. ft. of developable potential to the company's portfolio. Its estimated gross development value stands at ₹5,500-₹6,000 crore.
SI Reporter New Delhi
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Signatureglobal’s share price gained over 5 per cent on Monday after the company announced that it will enter Gurugram West with a 194.22-acre ultra-luxury farmhouse villa destination project. The stock, however, tracking the broader market sentiment, gave up gains to trade lower.
As of 09:35 AM, the company’s share price had reversed its gain and was trading 0.55 per cent lower at ₹784 apiece; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 1.15 per cent lower at 22,874.15. The company’s stock hit an intraday high of 5.07 per cent at ₹828.
The company’s latest project will add nearly 6.77 mn sq. ft. of developable potential to the company's portfolio. Its estimated gross development value stands at ₹5,500–₹6,000 crore.
The company in a press release, said the project, designed as an uber-premium, invitation-only residential offering, will represent a distinctive expression of luxury, space and privacy. Conceived for a discerning clientele seeking a more private and unhurried way of living, the project will comprise exclusively designed luxury farmhouse villas set amidst expansive greens and carefully planned landscapes.
It further added that, “Strategically located approximately 15 minutes’ drive from the Dwarka Expressway, the land parcel enjoys connectivity to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and frontage along the Farrukhnagar-Wazirpur Road. The location provides access to Gurugram’s established residential and commercial hubs, as well as Delhi and the wider NCR.” Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market said that the stock has been going through a lower high and lower low formation on daily charts. At the current juncture, it has been consolidating in a symmetrical triangle pattern for the past six months, with immediate support around ₹740 levels and resistance around ₹840 levels. "A break on either side of this triangle pattern will start the next short-term directional move in that direction," he added.
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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 9:57 AM IST