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Home / Markets / News / Silver ETFs slip up to 6%, gold ETFs down 2% on rate hike, West Asia fears

Silver ETFs slip up to 6%, gold ETFs down 2% on rate hike, West Asia fears

In the international market, spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $4,319.09 per ounce on rising fears of a US rate hike ‌after a strong jobs report, while renewed hostilities in West Asia

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

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SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

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Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were under selling pressure on Monday, June 8, 2026, tracking a fall in precious metals prices.
 
At 10:38 AM, among others, HDFC Silver ETF was down 6 per cent, Tata Silver ETF, SBI Silver ETF, Kotak Silver ETF, UTI Silver ETF, Axis Silver ETF, Mirae Asset Silver ETF, and DSP Silver ETF were down over 5 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, gold ETFs were also trading with losses. LIC MF Gold ETF, Tata Gold ETF, HSBC Gold ETF, Groww Gold ETF, HDFC Gold ETF, and Axis Gold ETF dropped over 2 per cent. 
 
In the international market, spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $4,319.09 per ounce on rising fears of a US rate hike ‌after a strong jobs report, while renewed hostilities in West Asia pushed oil prices higher and fanned inflation concerns. Prices fell about ​3 per cent on Friday.
 
 
Tracking global commodity prices, on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver futures on the MCX also fell. Gold August futures were down 1.04 per cent at ₹1,53,970 per 10 gm, while Silver July futures slipped 2 per cent to trade at ₹2,43,575 per kg.  Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE

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Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,720; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,74,900

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West Asia crisis, oil prices key driver for gold this week: Analysts

Analyst’s view:

For MCX gold, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes the near-term bias remains cautious to negative, with geopolitical uncertainties and broader market volatility continuing to influence price direction.
 
“Immediate resistance is placed at ₹1,55,000–₹1,55,700, and a sustained move above this zone is required to strengthen momentum and extend the recovery toward ₹1,57,000. On the downside, a decisive break below ₹1,54,000 could intensify selling pressure and drag prices toward the ₹1,52,000–₹1,51,500 support region,” said Ponmudi R. 
 
For MCX Silver, he also sees the near-term bias remains cautious to negative, with a breakout above key resistance levels needed to improve sentiment, while geopolitical developments, safe-haven demand, and broader market volatility continue to influence price direction.
 
“On the upside, a sustained move above ₹2,50,000 is required to strengthen momentum and trigger a recovery toward ₹2,55,000 and further toward the ₹2,60,000 zone. On the downside, a decisive break below the ₹2,40,000 support level could intensify selling pressure and drag prices toward the ₹2,35,000–₹2,30,000 region,” said Ponmudi R.
 
Disclaimer: Views and recommendations are those of the brokerage/analyst and are not endorsements. Readers should exercise discretion.

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Topics : Gold ETF silver ETFs Gold Prices Silver Prices BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

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