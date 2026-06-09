Silver in correction mode; but can zoom 150% in next 3 yrs: Kedia Advisory
Analysts at Kedia Stocks and Commodities Research expect Silver prices to fall to $48.60 levels in the bear-case scenario. On the upside, they expect prices to zoom up to $170 in the next bull cycle.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Silver prices which have corrected by around 44 per cent from their all-time high seem to be in a structural corrective phase, say analysts at Kedia Stocks and Commodities Research also known as Kedia Advisory. As a tactical strategy, the brokerage firm recommends an 'Underweight' rating on Silver, as analysts believe Silver is in a short-term (around 3-month period) bearish zone. However, Kedia Advisory remains upbeat on the long-term (2-3 years) prospects for Silver as they view it to be in a 'Structural Buy Zone’. Here's why Kedia Advisory is bearish in the short-term, and bullish over the long-term on Silver: Silver is trading near its 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level, which stands at $62.55. The brokerage firm reckons this as crucial support, as a breach could open the doors for a likely fall toward $48-$54 levels - with the lower-end being the 0.618 per cent retracement level. Analysts reckon that $48.60 could be the maximum bear-case target for Silver, where it could witness accumulation. This level also coincides with the 'cup & handle' historic neckline.
The brokerage expects interim support for Silver around $53-54 levels, which was the demand zone during the 2019-2020 period. On the upside, $70 remains a psychological pivot, where rallies could get sold-off, it added. For the overall structure to turn favourable, Silver prices need to break and register a weekly close above $78, says Kedia Advisory. ALSO READ: Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,51,680; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900
Gold Silver RatioIn November 2022, Silver was undervalued suggested the Gold-Silver Ratio (GSR) which stood around 107 levels. Silver prices then quoted in the $30-$35 range, and Gold around $2,800-$3,000 levels. As Silver prices soared to $121.65 levels, the GSR ratio plunged to 43.57 - clearly highlighting Silver's outperformance over Gold, and underlining overbought levels. In the following period, GSR has rebounded to 63.60 levels. Analysts expect GSR to further recover to around 72 levels, which could potentially imply Gold prices around $3,500 levels, and Silver around $48.60 levels (0.618 per cent Fibonacci retracement level). To sum it up, Kedia Advisory remains 'Underweight' on Silver. It recommends to 'Sell on rallies' toward $70-$73, with a stop loss of $78 as the weekly close. On the downside, the brokerage expects downside targets of around $62, $53-$54 and $48.60.
Silver long-term targetsHowever, the brokerage firm remains bullish on Silver for the long-term. In the long-term, Silver prices could target $120-$170 levels in the next bull cycle, which could take place between 2027-2029, says the report. The higher-end of the anticipated target implies a potential upside of around 150 per cent from current levels. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 11:51 AM IST