Silver may trade at $58-$61 as dollar, yields weigh, says Mirae Asset

This article is written by Praveen Singh, head of commodities at Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised

Silver prices have fallen to a near two-month low, pressured by a stronger US dollar, elevated bond yields and rising oil prices amid geopolitical tensions. Down nearly 18 per cent year-to-date, the white metal faces further headwinds from subdued exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows and rising inventories. Silver is expected to trade between $58 and $61 in the near term, with US inflation data and Federal Reserve signals likely to influence its next move.

Performance:

On October 8, spot silver slumped to $58.50-- two-month low, due to spike in oil prices and a firmer US Dollar, before recovering slightly on a slight retreat in the Dollar Index.

The white metal plunged 6.11 per cent to $60.24 in the week ending October 2 as rate hike concerns gripped the markets.

Silver is currently down nearly 18 per cent YTD.

At the time of writing this article on the night of October 8, the white metal was trading at $58.96, down nearly 1.5 per cent for the day.

Oil and geopolitics:

Citing productive talks with Iran, Trump said that he will not attack Iran before the midterm elections. Brent oil prices, which were up 6 per cent for the day, gave back 50 per cent of the intra-day gains.

Earlier, Atlantic reported that US President Trump might order another Iran strike before the midterms, and Pentagon planners are crafting options, although no final decision has been made.

Axios also reported that the US military has been ordered to be ready for possible Iran strikes, though no specific date has been provided.

Iran seems to be losing control of the Strait of Hormuz as oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz have reached 80-90 per cent of the pre-war level, though product flows are still constrained.

Crude oil prices surged Thursday as traders considered possibility of US striking Iran. Risks to oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also boosted oil prices. Oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico have curtailed production in the tune of more than 510,000 bpd, which is around one-fourth of the regional supply, Isaias, a tropical storm strengthened into a hurricane. It is likely to reach near the Gulf on the night of October 9.

At the time of writing, brent oil futures were hovering around $103.50, up nearly 3 per cent for the day.

ETF and COMEX inventory:

Total known global ETF holdings stood at 801.92 MOz and are largely uninspiring as holdings, despite recovering from the cycle low of 781 Moz seen on July 13, are still down 7.71 per cent (2084 tons) YTD. Silver ETF holdings, down 3.6 per cent since the start of the Iran war, have been hovering around 800 Moz mark for the past two months.

Registered COMEX silver inventory has jumped over 6.50 Moz (202 tons) since September 25 to reach eight-month high level of 102.81 Moz. However, overall, inventories are still down nearly 49 per cent from the cycle peak of 201 Moz note in September 2026.

China inventory:

Shanghai Futures Exchange silver on warrant daily stock total has risen nearly five-fold from the decadal low of 252 tons to 1490 tons presently.

Lease rate:

One-month LBMA Silver lease rate at -0.13 per cent denotes no supply concerns presently as quantum of free-float metal has improved, which is negative for the white metal.

US Dollar Index and yields:

The US dollar Index at 102.15 was down 0.1 per cent for the day, but it remains near the highest level since April 2024. Cycle high has been 102.53 that it reached on October 5.

Dollar is benefitting on high energy prices and safe haven flows coming on France's sovereign debt concerns and political worries in some of the Eurozone countries. Investors fret over France's deficit as the national debt to GDP ratio has risen to 120. Spanish PM Sanchez announced a snap election for November 29 amid social protests over rising housing costs. Fitch Ratings said that snap election announcement highlights political and fiscal challenges and immigration policy changes could affect economic growth. The Euro slumped to seventeen-month low on October 5.

Two-year US yields at 4.74 per cent were steady. Twos have pulled back from 17-month high of 4.96 per cent reached on September 29 on soft US non-farm payroll report for September and dovish commentary by some of the key Fed officials.

Ten-year yields at 5.24 per cent were down nearly 0.7 per cent; tens have retreated slightly from the 24-year high of 5.36 per cent noted on October 7. Thirties were down 1 per cent to 5.61 per cent.

Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates rose for the seventh straight weeks to reach 7.4 per cent, three-year high. As a result, pending home sales are getting affected. Affordability is worsening further.

LBMA’s annual conference:

Gold and silver industries’ long-term conviction on gold remains strong as reflected by delegates’ sentiments at the 2026 London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).

Participants see silver rising to $94.70 in a year.

Fed rate hike probability:

Probability that the Federal Reserve will hike rate at its October 28 FOMC meeting has come down from 72 per cent seen two weeks ago to 20 per cent presently as rate curve has shifted 13-17 bps lower following weaker-than-expected US nonfarm payroll report.

Markets still see the Fed hiking rates thrice by March-end next year.

Upcoming data:

Major US data on card in near term include University of October Michigan sentiment and inflation expectations (October 9), weekly ADP employment change (October 13), September CPI inflation (October 14), September retail sales (October 15), Philadelphia Fed Business outlook (October 15) and September PPI inflation (October 15).

Markets will also focus on Germany's and France's CPI data to be released on October 13 and October 15, respectively.

UK's monthly GDP for August will be released on October 15.

Upcoming events:

Investors will parse the speeches of host of Fed speakers lined up in near term. The list includes Collins, Hammack, Waller, Barkin, and Bowman.

Outlook: