Silver price may rise toward $68 on falling yields, oil: Mirae Asset

Disclaimer: This article is written by Praveen Singh, head of commodities at Mirae Asset ShareKhan. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Silver prices could extend their rebound toward $68 as softer US Treasury yields and falling oil prices provide support, according to Mirae Asset. The metal rose 4 per cent on September 17 after bouncing from key support near $62.85, despite the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate hike a day earlier. Performance:

Like gold, weak-looking silver got a lease of life as lower oil prices and softer yields negated the impact of a hawkish Federal Reserve hike on September 16. The metal managed to bounce off the crucial support at $62.85 on Thursday.

At the time of writing this article on September 17, the white metal was trading with a gain of 4 per cent at $65.87.

It is to be noted that the white metal hit cycle high of $71.20 on August 28.

Central Bank Watch

As widely expected, the US Federal Reserve raised the federal funds target range by 25 basis points to 3.75 per cent – 4.00 per cent at its September 16 FOMC meeting. The 12–0 vote was unanimous. The Committee identified inflation as the predominant concern as job concerns have eased following the robust August nonfarm payroll report. Policymakers projected another rate increase before the end of the year and removed an expected rate cut from next year’s projections. Fed Chair Warsh said the economy remained strong and described the increase as removing a “dose of accommodation” from policy.

The FOMC’s monetary policy decision was hawkish and established the Fed’s credibility and independence as the hike came despite immense political pressure to cut rates. Consequently, Dollar Index and commodities fell.

As anticipated, the Bank of England, kept the benchmark rate unchanged at 3.75 per cent in its monetary policy decision delivered on September 16, though three of the nine members of the MPC voted for a hike. The Bank has not followed the Fed and the ECB in hiking rates as it finds little evidence that high energy prices are spilling over to everyday prices. Nonetheless, the Bank warned that a prolonged Iran war will force it to raise rates. In a much-needed relief for the sharply falling gilts, the Bank of England has done a significant overhaul of its plan for selling off excess gilts geared towards quantitative tightening program. Under the new schedule, the BOE will pause all bond sales from its £488 billion ($650 billion) portfolio until April and stop selling long-dated bonds altogether. Under the new plan, the Quantitative Tightening portfolio would now be unwound by September 2034. The central bank also intends to unload gilts maturing between 2035 and 2049 to the Debt Management Office rather than directly to the market. It will pause all QT sales until April 2027. UK gilts edged higher as supply will be reduced.

The Bank of Japan is expected to hike the benchmark rate by 25 bps at its policy meeting on September 18. Chicago Fed President AustanGoolsbee will speak on monetary policy at the official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum in London on September 21.

China's PBoC is expected to keep one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rate unchanged at its monetary policy scheduled on September 21.

Dollar Index and yield

The US Dollar Index surged 0.6 per cent to 100.35-- highest since July 31-- on hawkish Fed hike, though it eased slightly on Thursday. At the time of writing this article, the Index was hovering around 100.13, down 0.1 per cent for the day. Foreign currencies were mostly up on lower Us yields and lower oil prices.

Two-year US yields swung wildly on the FOMC day with day's low and high noted as 4.59 per cent and 4.74 per cent, respectively. The yields closed with a gain of 1.5 per cent at 4.73 per cent -- highest since July 2024-- on Wednesday but eased 1 per cent to 4.68 per cent on Thursday.

In the wake of the FOMC decision, ten-year US yields closed 2 bps up at 5.02 per cent, a fresh high since 2007, but eased nearly 1.5 per cent on September 17 as oil prices fell.

Data roundup

US data - Total net TIC inflows fell from $133.5 billion in June to $83.70 billion in July, while net long-term TIC flows turned negative (-$27.90 billion from $174.40 billion). Initial jobless claims fell from 1769K to 1730K. Housing starts fell from upwardly revised 1309K in July to 1275K in August, while pending home sales (August) were mixed. Earlier, advance retail sales data released on September 16 topped the estimates on all the counts. Retail sales rose 1.2 per cent m-o-m in August, Vs the forecast of 0.8 per cent, while prior data was revised higher from -0.6 per cent to -0.5 per cent. Even retail sales control Group, whose component go into GDP calculations, came in at 1.4 per cent Vs the estimate of 0.5 per cent. Core retail sales were also quite robust.

ETFs and inventory

As of September 16, total known global silver ETF holdings stood at 801 Moz, down 7.07 per cent YTD. The holdings have been hovering around 800 Moz mark for the last one month. Registered COMEX Silver inventory stands at 97 Moz, down over 50 per cent from the record peak of 201 Moz seen in September 2025.

Shanghai Futures Exchange On Warrant Stocks daily total silver inventory stands at 1397 tons, up 454 per cent from the cycle low of 252 tons seen in March, which does not reflect any supply scarcity in China. The inventory is at the highest since February 2025.

China’s silver imports

China imported 288 tons of silver in July 2026, highest monthly import since April. China's silver imports in the January-July period stand at 2709 tons -- around 50 per cent higher than the quantity imported in the same period last year.

Upcoming data

Major US data on tap in near term include August industrial production (August), September pre S&P PMIs (September 23) and new home sales (September 24).

European PMIs will be released on September 24.

Outlook