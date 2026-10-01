Sindhuja raises ₹100 crore via NCDs; Carlsberg gets Sebi approval for IPO

Sindhuja Microcredit, a non-banking financial company–microfinance institution (NBFC-MFI) registered with the Reserve Bank of India, has raised ₹100 crore through an issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The lender, which gives microfinance and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) loans to micro and small entrepreneurs, had assets under management of ₹1,059 crore as of August 31, 2026. It had 301,640 active customers and 361 branches in 12 states on that date.

The microfinance sector contracted by about 24 per cent over the past two years, while Sindhuja’s business contracted by about 13 per cent over the same period. Sindhuja said it has made a profit every month since February 2026.

In May 2026, the company raised ₹47 crore in a pre-Series D round from its existing investors Abler Nordic, GAWA Capital (through its Huruma Fund) and Oikocredit. During the current financial year, the company has also introduced its own loan origination system.

Carlsberg India gets SEBI nod for ₹6,600-crore IPO

Carlsberg India has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) observations for an initial public offering (IPO) of $700 million, amounting to about ₹6,600 crore. The company filed a confidential draft red herring prospectus with Sebi in July and plans to allow the Carlsberg Group to sell part of its stake. Other companies to have received approvals include Matangi Rubber, Ujin Pharma and TMC Transformer (India). Carlsberg will join Coca-Cola’s Indian arm and other multinational companies seeking to go public in India, adding to a bustling IPO market with major issues such as Jio Platforms in the pipeline.