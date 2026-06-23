SIP-led capital markets story intact; JP Morgan prefers Angel One, CAMS

India’s capital markets narrative continues to be anchored by steady systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows, even as equity market returns remain muted, said global brokerage JPMorgan while initiating coverage on the sector.

The brokerage noted that monthly industry SIP flows rose 48 per cent year-on-year to ₹31,000 crore ($3.3 billion) in May 2026, while cumulative net inflows into equity and balanced funds stood at ₹9.43 trillion. These flows have held up despite the Nifty 50 delivering a two-year CAGR of just 0.8 per cent in rupee terms and -3.2 per cent in US dollar terms.

In contrast, foreign portfolio investors sold Indian equities worth $36 billion (₹3.3 trillion) over FY25 and FY26.

“SIPs have become the sector’s demand anchor,” the report said, adding that they accounted for 77 per cent of total equity and balanced fund net inflows in FY26, with monthly contributions touching ₹31,000 crore in May 2026.

Analysts Madhukar Ladha, Saima Ali, Harsh Wardhan Modi and Anuj Singla at JP Morgan expect the inflow momentum to sustain, supported by tax and policy tailwinds. The report pointed to a long-term capital gains tax of 12.5 per cent on equities, while recent changes in taxation of debt mutual funds and insurance proceeds have improved the relative attractiveness of equities.

SIP inflows remain the core demand driver

Exchange volumes, the brokerage said, have seen a structural uptrend led by index options. Industry average daily premium turnover (ADPTV) has risen from ₹1,000 crore in FY14 to ₹69,900 crore in FY26, aided by weekly expiries and rising retail and algorithmic participation.

In commodities, MCX has seen a sharp cycle-led surge, with FY26 futures average daily turnover rising 138 per cent year-on-year to ₹64,200 crore, supported by strength in bullion and energy prices. JP Morgan sees limited risk to derivatives volumes from potential restrictions on retail participation.

Structural tailwinds in exchange volumes

According to the brokerage, most structural positives are already reflected in stock prices. Over the past year, BSE has gained 50 per cent, MCX has risen 78 per cent, and NAM has gained 56 per cent, compared with a 3 per cent decline in the Nifty.

It said earnings durability will diverge sharply by business model. Exchanges and depositories benefit from stronger pricing power and operating leverage, while low-cost retail brokers gain from scale despite competition. Asset management companies, the brokerage believes, remain less cyclical due to AUM linkage, though total expense ratio (TER) regulations cap operating leverage. Mutual fund registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) remain B2B businesses with limited pricing power.

JP Morgan prefers exchanges over depositories, depositories over brokers, brokers over asset managers, and asset managers over MF RTAs.

Key triggers for the sector

The brokerage expects markets to reward sustained market-share gains and improving operating leverage-led margins. Key inflection points, analysts said, include SIP inflows staying above ₹30,000 crore per month, post-TER yield outcomes, and the regulatory impact on derivatives trading volumes. Any restrictions on entry or reductions in expiry-day trading, they believe, could compress volumes by over 20 per cent.

Downside risks