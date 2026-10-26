SIPs, multibaggers and financial freedom: Lessons from Smart Investor Arena

From navigating market volatility to building financial freedom, the first day of Business Standard's Smart Investor Arena at the BFSI Insight Summit 2026 brought together market experts, wealth managers and financial educators to discuss investment strategies and personal finance.

Vikas Satija, managing director and chief executive officer of Shriram Wealth, highlighted the role of systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows in supporting Indian equities amid foreign investor selling. He said markets could have witnessed a 40–50 per cent correction under similar outflows in earlier cycles. He also emphasised that long-term asset allocation matters more than individual fund selection. Investors, he said, would still need relationship managers even in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

The session was followed by Edul Patel, co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, who launched a report on tokenisation, explaining how the technology could unlock wealth tied up in assets such as gold and property, improve ownership verification and potentially reduce borrowing costs.

Financial educator Neha Nagar discussed financial freedom for young Indians, stressing that financial independence is about having the freedom to make life choices rather than simply accumulating wealth. She suggested that a ₹3 crore retirement corpus could be sufficient for many Indians, depending on their lifestyle and expenses.

In a session on multibagger investing, market veterans U R Bhat, co-founder and director of Alphaniti Fintech, and independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga highlighted the importance of fundamental research, management quality, contrarian thinking and patience in identifying long-term wealth creators.

Harsh Roongta, founder and principal officer of Fee-only Investment Advisers, stressed how individuals should approach financial advice at the beginning of their investment journey, emphasising the importance of getting the basics right and asking the right questions.

The day ended with financial educator and creator Anant Ladha discussing how young Indians should approach wealth creation. “The first crore is always earned through active income and skills,” he said.