Skyways Air Services shares surge 14.5% as Q1 PAT more than doubles

Shares of Skyways Air Services rallied a whopping 14.5 per cent in Friday's intraday deals after the company posted a strong set of numbers for the April-June quarter ( Q1 ) of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

Skyways Air Services, which was listed on the bourses earlier this month on September 1, saw its shares hit the day's high of ₹135.20 on the BSE, rising 14.5 per cent over its last closing price of ₹118. As of 9.40 AM, it was trading at ₹127.40 apiece, up 7.97 per cent, while the BSE barometer Sensex was up 145 points or 0.20 per cent at 74,460.

From its issue price of ₹138, Skyways Air Services stock is down 5.4 per cent. Its all-time high stands at ₹136.40 and its all-time low is at ₹106.90.

Skyways Air Services Q1 Results

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: IndiGo, Eternal lead 100-pts gain in Sensex; Nifty India Defence rises 1% The company last night posted a 143 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹27.16 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Its profit in the three months last year stood at ₹11 crore.

Arun Kejriwal, founder, Kejriwal Reserach and Investment Services, said the results for FY27 have seen the impact of higher crude oil prices, resulting in more payout per kg of freight. The Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting, approved the first interim dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share of face value ₹10/- per equity share for the financial year 2026-2027. The revenue from operations also saw robust growth as the topline came in at ₹1216.53 crore compared with ₹630 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year, thereby recording a 93 per cent YoY growth.

"Skyways has a pass-through model; so any increase in freight costs has to be paid by the customer. They charge for the entire increase, plus they get a commission or a percentage on what they incur. They also get some additional money on the incremental fare," he explained.

He believes that as India is becoming as a source of reliable supply to the world, this business will continue to grow. However, some moderation in the next two-three months in the company's earnings is likely if the oil prices soften amid improving geopolitical situation.

Skyways Air IPO details Skyways Air Services, incorporated in 1984, is an integrated logistics and supply chain solutions provider offering air freight, ocean freight, contract logistics, warehousing and other value added services. Skyways Air Services' shares debuted at ₹124 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a 10.14 per cent discount to the offer price. READ MORE "The absolute headline number could see a dip if freight prices come down significantly because of lower crude oil prices. but otherwise, the business is expected to grow."Skyways Air Services, incorporated in 1984, is an integrated logistics and supply chain solutions provider offering air freight, ocean freight, contract logistics, warehousing and other value added services.

The ₹582-crore Skyways Air Services IPO had received a robust response from investors. The offer was booked 71.25 times, garnering bids for 2.10 billion shares as against 29.58 million shares on offer.

Its qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was booked the most at 139.69 times, followed by the NII segment at 87.24 times and the retail segment at 25.40 times.

The price band for Skyways Air Services IPO was set at ₹131 to ₹138 apiece.

The offer included a ₹398.8 crore fresh share sale and a ₹184 crore offer for sale (OFS) segment. The fresh proceeds are proposed to be used for funding working capital requirements, repayment of borrowings by the company and subsidiary, and general corporate purposes.