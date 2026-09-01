Skyways Air Services shares defy GMP expectations, list at 10% discount

Shares of Skyways Air Services defied market expectations as signalled by the grey market premium (GMP) and listed at a steep discount of 10 per cent against the offer price on Tuesday, September 1.

Skyways Air Services' shares debuted at ₹124 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a 10.14 per cent discount to the initial public offer ( IPO ) price of ₹138 apiece. At the same time, on BSE, the logistics player's stock debuted at a 9.78 per cent discount at ₹124.50.

Skyways Air Services disappointed as it listed well below what the grey market had suggested, said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart. Prior to the market debut, Skyways Air Services IPO GMP was ₹32 or 23 per cent, signalling a listing price of ₹170.

"The company is the No. 1 player in air freight forwarding for four years running, which is a solid long-term positive, but thin profit margins (~2.26 per cent) make it sensitive to cargo rates and fuel costs, which likely spooked investors despite strong IPO demand. ₹216.79 crore of the fresh money raised will go toward cutting debt, which should help profits improve from FY27 onward, but that will take time to show up," she said.

This is not a stock for a quick flip; the weak listing shows sentiment is soft for now, said Nyati. "If you got shares, only hold if you're comfortable waiting a few years for the debt-reduction story to play out; otherwise, set a stop loss near ₹120, exit if it breaks," she advised.

Skyways Air Services IPO details

The ₹582-crore Skyways Air Services IPO received a robust response from investors. The offer was booked 71.25 times, garnering bids for 2.10 billion shares as against 29.58 million shares on offer.

Its qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was booked the most at 139.69 times, followed by the NII segment at 87.24 times and the retail segment at 25.40 times.

The offer included a ₹398.8 crore fresh share sale and a ₹184 crore offer for sale (OFS) segment. The fresh proceeds are proposed to be used for funding working capital requirements, repayment of borrowings by the company and subsidiary, and general corporate purposes.

The price band for Skyways Air Services IPO was set at ₹131 to ₹138 apiece.

The company is a logistics and freight forwarding company with over four decades of experience in the air freight forwarding and logistics sector. It provides air freight, ocean freight, contract logistics and specialised logistics services through its operational network.

Financially, revenue increased from ₹1,289.11 crore in FY24 to ₹2,812.89 crore in FY26, implying a revenue CAGR of 47.7 per cent. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose from ₹49.5 crore to ₹128.7 crore, while PAT increased from ₹31.3 crore to ₹41 crore during the same period.