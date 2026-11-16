Skyways Air zooms 9% as Q2 PAT jumps 130% YoY, but remains below IPO price

Skyways Air Services share price: Shares of Skyways Air Services rallied 9 per cent in Monday's trading session following the announcement of its second-quarter earnings over the weekend, wherein it posted a more than two-fold increase in profit.

ALSO READ: Airtel, Voda Idea rally up to 3%; here's why telecom stocks are in demand However, despite this sharp rally, the stock continued to trade below its IPO price of ₹138. Skyways Air Services' shares had listed on the bourses on September 1 this year.

In intraday deals, the newly-listed stock hit the day's high of ₹126.46 on the BSE, gaining 8.8 per cent against the last closing price of ₹116.27. As of 11.15 am, it was off highs and traded 3.3 per cent higher at 120.15 apiece as against a 0.43 per cent increase seen in the BSE barometer Sensex.

Since listing, Skyways Air Services' stock has failed to reclaim the IPO price, as its all-time high is ₹137.25. The all-time low stands at ₹91.80 apiece.

Skyways Air Services Q2 results

Meanwhile, in Q2 FY27, Skyways Air Services posted a strong revenue growth of 90.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,311.45 crore, which helped drive a 129.6 per cent increase in the profit to ₹33.18 crore.

ALSO READ: Eicher Motors shares gain 3.5% on record Q2 show; margin recovery key The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed to ₹58.47 crore, recording an upside of 96 per cent YoY. Margins remained steady as they rose 13 bps to 4.46 per cent during the quarter under review from 4.33 per cent in the same period last year.

The Board declared a second interim dividend of ₹0.40 per equity share (4 per cent of the face value of ₹10 each) for FY 2026-27. The record date is Friday, November 20, and the dividend will be paid within 30 days of declaration, the company said.

Commenting on the results, Yashpal Sharma, Chairman, MD & CEO of Skyways Air Services Limited, said: “India’s logistics sector is at an exciting inflection point, with rising exports, new airports and infrastructure-led reforms creating a strong and lasting tailwind for the industry. Skyways is using this momentum and its Technology solutions to bringing together Air, Ocean, Express, Cross Border Customs Brokerage, Trucking customer needs and by giving the customers speed, visibility and better control for their inventory. We remain optimistic about the short-term and longterm growth prospects in times ahead for our business.”