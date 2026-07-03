Slower Q1 growth, muted expansion weigh on DMart's near-term growth outlook

The pace of expansion also eased, with only three net new stores opened, the lowest in 12 quarters, bringing the total count to 503. Revenue growth per store turned negative, falling 3 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY27 (from minus 1 per cent in Q4FY26).

Given the addition of 85 net new stores in FY26 (including 58 new stores in Q4FY26), which was expected to drive revenue growth in Q1FY27, this data was especially disappointing. The growth was even more disappointing because other pre-sales updates from retailers such as V-Mart, V2 Retail and Baazar Style Retail indicated that growth momentum was sustained for other companies.

The stock price corrected sharply following the update. The stock could slide further if earnings and margins are more disappointing. Investors will also look for details on strategic priorities, store addition plans, DMart Ready scale-up and the competitive landscape.

DMart is an obvious proxy for the organised retail industry. But the trends indicate that the business is being hurt by the proliferation of quick commerce (QC) and online grocery. The company appears to be trying to shift its focus to smaller towns. Note, however, that while the revenue growth rate may be below expectations, it is still respectable at the mid-teens.

Investors would be hoping for a lower-than-expected impact from QC, which would be positive for same-store sales growth (SSSG) momentum. SSSG was reported at around 10-11 per cent in Q4FY26 and the Q1 update strongly implies that it has slipped into negative territory.

Optimists hope that the company can accelerate store expansion, derive stronger revenue contributions from general merchandise and apparel, and execute a faster scale-up of DMart Ready. However, any slowdown in consumer spending or further increase in competitive intensity would lead to further downgrades.

Growth trends have declined significantly, with falling revenue growth rates and low store additions. If DMart opts to accelerate store additions, profitability will be subdued due to higher operating costs and weaker general management and administration (GM&A) performance. Upfront investments may pull down return on capital employed (RoCE).

Gross margins stayed in the 14-14.5 per cent range between FY22 and FY26. However, intensifying competition in metro and Tier-I cities is likely to keep pressure on gross margins. Operating expenditure as a percentage of sales has risen to 6.5 per cent in FY26 from 5.8 per cent in FY24. Lower gross margins and higher operating expenditure would very likely lead to lower earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins.

The slowdown in store additions is puzzling. In Q1FY27, DMart added just three new stores. The company has consistently followed a cluster-based expansion strategy, deepening its presence in existing cities before entering new markets. It added 85 net stores during FY26, an acceleration from 50 stores in FY25 (41 new stores in FY24). The stated target is to expand the store count by 15 per cent every year, which implies around 75 new stores in FY27. That would entail a sharp acceleration in store additions through the next three quarters.

The net block increased at 22 per cent annually during FY22-FY26, about the same as the 22 per cent revenue growth over the same period. Management pointed to high real estate costs and a strategy of aggressive land acquisition and construction activity, which has pushed down RoCE to 15.9 per cent in FY26 from 17.1 per cent in FY25. DMart reported negative free cash flow of ₹410 crore in FY26, with annual capital expenditure (capex) of ₹4,000 crore.

Most analysts are pegging sales and EBITDA to grow at the mid-to-high teens annually over FY26-FY28. The current challenges include low margins in general merchandise and apparel, weak SSSG and increasing competition. The data suggests that accelerating store expansion in FY27 will be crucial. The company may need to pivot to a leased model to continue store expansion without incurring huge investments. It will also need to continue investing in the e-commerce channel.