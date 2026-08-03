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Home / Markets / News / Small-cap chemical stock NOCIL surges 12% after Q1 profit zooms 61% Y-o-Y

Small-cap chemical stock NOCIL surges 12% after Q1 profit zooms 61% Y-o-Y

So far this year, the chemical stock has gained 15.53 per cent and outperformed the BSE Sensex, which is down over 7 per cent during the same period.

NOCIL share price

NOCIL shares zoom 12 per cent after Q1 results

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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NOCIL Q1 results: NOCIL Limited, a speciality chemicals player, saw its shares rally a whopping 12 per cent in intraday deals on Monday, August 3, after the company posted a strong set of earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY27). 
 
The small-cap stock hit the day's peak of ₹184.05 on the BSE, rising as much as 12.05 per cent over its last closing price of ₹164.25. Today's rise also puts the stock closer to its 52-week high of ₹203.25, hit on June 23 this year. Meanwhile, it has risen XX per cent from its 52-week low of ₹125.35.
 
 
As of 3.03 AM, NOCIL share price was up 8.10 per cent at ₹177.55 apiece. 
 
So far this year, the chemical stock has gained 15.53 per cent and outperformed the BSE Sensex, which is down over 7 per cent during the same period. 
 

NOCIL Q1 Results

For the first quarter of the financial year, NOCIL posted a 61 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in its consolidated net profit to Rs 27.76 crore compared with Rs 17.26 crore in the same period last year. 

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On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the figure was higher by a similar quantum over Rs 17 crore posted for the March quarter. 
 
The revenue from operations grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 403.02 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 336.22 crore in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, the revenue was up 22 per cent compared with Rs 330.35 crore posted in the preceding quarter. 
 
The earnings per share improved to Rs 1.66 apiece from Rs 1.03 on a Y-o-Y basis. 

NOCIL share price: Tech view

Commenting on the stock outlook, Hitesh Rathi, technical analyst - equity & derivatives, Angel One, said the overall technical structure does not inspire confidence.   
"The formation of a Bearish High Pole on the Daily 0.25 per cent Point & Figure chart near the 188–190 zone highlights the presence of strong selling pressure at higher levels and reinforces this band as a formidable resistance. That said, the stock has managed to establish a strong support base in the 127–125 band, as reflected by the formation of a Bullish Anchor Column from those levels, indicating that buyers continue to emerge on declines," he added.
 
He said that a decisive breakout above the 188–190 resistance band would signal a meaningful trend reversal and indicate a shift in control towards buyers. Conversely, a breakdown below the 127–125 support zone would confirm the resumption of the prevailing downtrend and could pave the way for further weakness, Rathi noted.
   
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

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Topics : small-cap stocks Specialty chemicals Q1 results Buzzing stocks Markets

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 3:19 PM IST