Small-cap stock Kitex Garments zooms over 17% as firm swings to black in Q2

Small-cap stock Kitex Garments gained over 17 per cent in Tuesday's trading session after it posted a net profit for the quarter ended September, as against a loss in the same period a year ago, on the back of a sharp spike in its revenue from operations.

Kitex Garments' share price rallied 17.65 per cent to 136.20 on the BSE today.

As of 9.50 AM, it was trading 13.55 per cent higher at ₹131.55 as against a 0.90 per cent increase in the BSE Sensex to 76,390. Volumes on the counter also remained elevated as a cumulative 4.7 million shares of the company changed hands on BSE and NSE.

The stock had hit its one-year low last week itself when it slumped to ₹110 apiece. Meanwhile, it has cracked 41 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹231.15 touched in February this year.

Kitex Garments Q2 results

The exchange filing by Kitex Garments pegs its consolidated profit for Q2 of the ongoing financial year at ₹13.70 crore as against a loss of ₹6.21 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, too, the company had posted a loss of ₹17.12 crore, signalling a sharp turnaround.

The revenue from operations saw a 66 per cent year-on-year (YoY) spike to ₹203.03 crore from ₹122.10 crore in the same period a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure saw a 28 per cent increase from ₹158.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026.

The operating performance was also strong as the firm reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹44.98 crore compared with a loss of ₹15.95 crore in the same period last year.

Kitex Garments shares outlook

Commenting on the technical outlook for Kitex, Harish Jujarey, AVP & Head-Technical Research at Prithvi Finmart, said the stock has built a solid base around the 115 zone, while the weekly RSI has found support near the 30 mark, indicating a potential improvement in momentum.

On the upside, he sees 138 as the immediate resistance, coinciding with the weekly 200-SMA. "A sustained move above this level could pave the way for further upside towards the 150 zone. The stock is showing signs of a potential trend reversal, with 115 acting as a crucial support," Jujarey opined.

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