Small-caps likely to outperform over 12 - 18 months: Jyotivardhan Jaipuria

Small-cap stocks have recovered most of the losses seen due to the West Asia turmoil. The BSE Smallcap index has recovered 18.7 per cent from its recent low of 43,218.12 hit on March 30, 2026 in intra-day trade and on Thursday close at 51,306.25 levels.

In comparison, the Nifty 50 has recovered 7.2 per cent and is currently hovering at 23,902. The Sensex has recovered 7 per cent to 76,762.

Over the next 12 - 18 months, analysts believe smallcap stocks are likely to outperform their large-cap peers amid a rebound in the earnings cycle going ahead.

ALSO READ: Smallcap firms' Q3FY26 performance offers silver lining in equity markets Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder & managing director at Valentis Advisors, for instance, expects returns in the small-caps of around 20-25 per cent compounded over next the two years, much faster than the large-cap earnings growth of 16 per cent, which he believes will help drive small-cap stock performance.

"Small-caps' balance-sheets are in much better shape, with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35x, which should help them withstand downturns better. This will also justify valuation multiples higher than in the past,” Jaipuria said.

That apart, small-cap valuations are in line with five-year averages on both a price-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) basis, though they are at a premium of about 10-15 per cent to long-term averages. “Given an earnings recovery cycle and improved balance sheets, we regard this as a reasonable risk-reward proposition," Jaipuria added.

ALSO READ: I've turned bullish on the markets after a long time: Andrew Holland From a fundamental viewpoint, small-caps trades at a one-year forward PE of 19.8x, in line with 5-year average of 19.9x but still at a 15 per cent premium to long term averages of 17.3x. Similarly, on a P/B small-caps trade at 2.4x, below the 5-year average of 2.8x, but at a 10 per cent premium to long term average of 2.2x.

At the bourses, meanwhile, small-caps underperformed large-caps by 16 per cent in CY25. Historically, a year of underperformance in small-caps is followed by a year of sharp outperformance. The only one exception over the past 22 years has been in CY19 where small-caps continued to underperform after their poor show in CY18.

Buy pessimism, sell euphoria

Small-caps, according to Jaipuria, are a classic “buy pessimism, sell euphoria” trade. "If we see small-cap cycles, median downturns last for around 15 months while upturns last for around 23 months. Median drawdown in a downturn is 31 per cent, while the median returns in an upcycle is 137 per cent (excluding outlier).

One reason he expects a lower than median return in this upcycle over the next 12 – 18 months is that starting valuations are higher than in historic upturns.

Also small-caps, he adds, have boom and bust cycles deeper than large-caps. Historically, in any upcycle, small-caps have doubled in around two years.

"We see this upcycle being weaker than history with starting valuations are much higher and the downturn also was amongst the weakest ever. However, we think small-caps will still deliver 50-60 per cent returns over the next two years," he said.