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Home / Markets / News / SMIDs rally heats up bets in IPO & secondary market; raises bar on earnings

SMIDs rally heats up bets in IPO & secondary market; raises bar on earnings

smaller IPOs delivered stronger returns than larger issues in the six months, while retail money increasingly flowed into small- and mid-cap funds

SMIDs rally heats up bets in IPO & secondary mkt; raises bar on earnings

SMIDs rally heats up bets in IPO & secondary mkt; raises bar on earnings

Heena Ojha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

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Investors are betting big on smaller companies, chasing outsized gains from new stock-market listings and piling into small- and mid-cap stocks that have outperformed their larger peers. The enthusiasm is visible across both the primary market, where companies sell shares to the public through initial public offerings (IPOs), and the secondary market, where investors trade listed stocks. 
 
A report by Kotak Institutional Equities points out that smaller IPOs delivered stronger returns than larger issues in the six months under review, while retail money increasingly flowed into small- and mid-cap funds. The rally has been fuelled by optimism around domestic manufacturing, defence, capital goods and other growth themes. But the surge in share prices has also raised the bar for corporate performance: earnings expectations have climbed sharply, and valuations have expanded. 
 
 
The brokerage noted that, “primary market activity has remained robust in CY2026, although total issuance, type of issuance and the objectives of issuance are similar to those in CY2024-25.”
 
It added that the type of issuance in CY2026 is similar to CY2024-25, with OFS comprising 60 per cent of the issuances, and IPO objectives are also similar to CY2024- 25, with investment in new plant & machinery accounting for less than 25 per cent and balance sheet enhancement accounting for almost half of IPO proceeds.
 
The report added that strong inflows have not resulted in consistent performance of SMIDs without effective conversion of narratives to execution

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“Our analysis of the top decile in the SMID space (of the Nifty 500 Index) by performance suggests that the outperformance was driven primarily by earnings upgrades, coupled with meaningful rerating,” the brokerage said.
 
The brokerage noted that SMIDs’ outperformance has remained concentrated and led by two main factors:
 
  • Positive developments in certain sectors dominated by SMIDs, such as capital goods, CDMO, defense and EMS; the government thrust on domestic manufacturing should result in strong revenue growth for the next few years; and 
  • The narrative-driven nature of investment in SMIDs. 
 
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant shareholding in 'Business Standard' 
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

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Topics : Mid cap small cap mid and small caps stock Mid small-cap indices Nifty 50 Markets Sensex Nifty Markets IPO Tracker

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 12:52 PM IST