Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SML Mahindra hits 20% upper circuit as M&M transfers truck, bus business

SML Mahindra hits 20% upper circuit as M&M transfers truck, bus business

SML Mahindra has a strong heritage and pan-India presence in the trucks & buses segment. The company has a market capitalisation of more than ₹6,600 crore.

SML Mahindra share price

SML Mahindra hits 20% upper circuit as M&M transfers truck, bus business

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SML Mahindra share price today: SML Mahindra shares today zoomed 20 per cent to hit the upper circuit as soon as the board approved the acquisition of Mahindra Truck & Bus Division from Mahindra & Mahindra, creating a unified truck & bus business. SML Mahindra is a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra.  At last check, SML Mahindra shares were quoted at ₹4,566 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).  The transfer will be done under a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) for a consideration of ₹525 crore, a filing said. The transaction is expected to be completed during FY2027. 
The transaction shall be "undertaken pursuant to terms and conditions set out in the BTA, proposed to be executed on or before August 7, between M&M and SML Mahindra". 
 
 
"The Board of Directors of SML Mahindra Limited (SML) has approved the acquisition of Mahindra Truck and Bus Division (MTBD) from Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) on a slump sale basis. The transaction is expected to be completed during FY2027," the filing read. 
The restructuring ​follows M&M's acquisition of a ​controlling stake in SML Isuzu in August 2025 from Sumitomo ​Corp and Isuzu Motors. Subsequently, the listed truck and ‌bus maker was renamed SML Mahindra.

Also Read

IPO GMP today

Indo-MIM, Xtranet, Lohia Corp: Which IPO listing could offer solid gains?

stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 800 pts, J&K Bank shares down 12%

Kalyan Jewellers zooms 79% in 16 days; hits 52-week high on huge volumes

Kalyan Jewellers hits 52-week high on huge volume; stock up 79% in 16 days

Ports, shipping, crude oil, oil supply

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Knowledge Marine zooms 86% in 4 months

Juniper Green Energy IPO opens on July 30; analysts rate 'Subscribe'

Juniper Green Energy IPO opens on July 30; analysts rate 'Subscribe'

 
The truck and bus division generated revenue of ₹2,989 crore ​in fiscal year 2026, accounting for about 2 per cent of ​M&M's total income ​from operations. 
As per the audited financial statements of M&M for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company’s investment in the MTBD Business Undertaking stood at approximately ₹481 crore, constituting around 0.65 per cent of the company’s total net worth.  "The transaction simplifies Mahindra Group's commercial vehicle business structure by consolidating truck and bus operations under SML Mahindra, creating a single focused entity dedicated to growth and leadership in the commercial vehicle sector. This is an important step towards our aspiration of building a leading position in the Truck & Bus segment and creating long-term value for all stakeholders," Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group, said.  Since the transaction involves only the slump sale of MTBD Business Undertaking, the shareholding pattern of the company will not be changed due to this transaction.
 
SML Mahindra has a strong heritage and pan-India presence in the trucks & buses segment. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹6,607 crore as of July 29, 2026.
 

More From This Section

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI raises ₹4,691 crore via AT-I bonds at 7.75%, first issuance in FY27

share market, BSE, IPO market

Sensex zooms 900 points intraday, Nifty tops 24,250: What's behind rally?

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Laurus Labs extends rally, up 97% from Feb low; tops Dr Reddy's market-cap

Suzlon drops 4% after Q1; growth outlook keeps analysts upbeat Suzlon Energy Q1 results review: Suzlon Energy's share price came under pressure on Wednesday after the company reported its Q1FY27 results a day earlier. The June quarter results delive

Suzlon Energy shares dive 15% after Q1 results; should you buy?

ITC Q1 results preview, date

ITC Q1 preview: Analysts see 10-13% Y-o-Y dip in revenue, PAT

Topics : Markets News Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Market Today stock market trading Buzzing stocks buzzing stock Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayManipal Health IPO Day 1Q1 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastSwiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha ResignsReason For Today's Market RallyLiquor StocksUpcoming Q1 ResultsBank of Baroda Data Leak