SML Mahindra hits 20% upper circuit as M&M transfers truck, bus business

As per the audited financial statements of M&M for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company’s investment in the MTBD Business Undertaking stood at approximately ₹481 crore, constituting around 0.65 per cent of the company’s total net worth. "The transaction simplifies Mahindra Group's commercial vehicle business structure by consolidating truck and bus operations under SML Mahindra, creating a single focused entity dedicated to growth and leadership in the commercial vehicle sector. This is an important step towards our aspiration of building a leading position in the Truck & Bus segment and creating long-term value for all stakeholders," Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group, said. Since the transaction involves only the slump sale of MTBD Business Undertaking, the shareholding pattern of the company will not be changed due to this transaction.

The truck and bus division generated revenue of ₹2,989 crore ​in fiscal year 2026, accounting for about 2 per cent of ​M&M's total income ​from operations.