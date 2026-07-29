SML Mahindra hits 20% upper circuit as M&M transfers truck, bus business
SML Mahindra has a strong heritage and pan-India presence in the trucks & buses segment. The company has a market capitalisation of more than ₹6,600 crore.
Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
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SML Mahindra share price today: SML Mahindra shares today zoomed 20 per cent to hit the upper circuit as soon as the board approved the acquisition of Mahindra Truck & Bus Division from Mahindra & Mahindra, creating a unified truck & bus business. SML Mahindra is a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra. At last check, SML Mahindra shares were quoted at ₹4,566 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The transfer will be done under a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) for a consideration of ₹525 crore, a filing said. The transaction is expected to be completed during FY2027.
The transaction shall be "undertaken pursuant to terms and conditions set out in the BTA, proposed to be executed on or before August 7, between M&M and SML Mahindra".
"The Board of Directors of SML Mahindra Limited (SML) has approved the acquisition of Mahindra Truck and Bus Division (MTBD) from Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) on a slump sale basis. The transaction is expected to be completed during FY2027," the filing read.
The restructuring follows M&M's acquisition of a controlling stake in SML Isuzu in August 2025 from Sumitomo Corp and Isuzu Motors. Subsequently, the listed truck and bus maker was renamed SML Mahindra.
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The truck and bus division generated revenue of ₹2,989 crore in fiscal year 2026, accounting for about 2 per cent of M&M's total income from operations.
As per the audited financial statements of M&M for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company’s investment in the MTBD Business Undertaking stood at approximately ₹481 crore, constituting around 0.65 per cent of the company’s total net worth. "The transaction simplifies Mahindra Group's commercial vehicle business structure by consolidating truck and bus operations under SML Mahindra, creating a single focused entity dedicated to growth and leadership in the commercial vehicle sector. This is an important step towards our aspiration of building a leading position in the Truck & Bus segment and creating long-term value for all stakeholders," Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group, said. Since the transaction involves only the slump sale of MTBD Business Undertaking, the shareholding pattern of the company will not be changed due to this transaction.
SML Mahindra has a strong heritage and pan-India presence in the trucks & buses segment. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹6,607 crore as of July 29, 2026.
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:36 PM IST