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Home / Markets / News / SML Mahindra zooms 41% in 2 days, hits new high; what's driving auto stock?

SML Mahindra zooms 41% in 2 days, hits new high; what's driving auto stock?

SML Mahindra's board on Wednesday approved the acquisition of the Mahindra Truck and Bus Division from parent Mahindra & Mahindra.

SML Mahindra

SML Mahindra share price hit a record high in Thursday's trade. (Photo: Company Website)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

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SML Mahindra share price movement

 
SML Mahindra share price hit a new high, soaring 17 per cent to ₹5,348 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals. In the process, the stock extended its Wednesday’s up move after the company’s board approved the acquisition of the Mahindra Truck and Bus Division (MTBD) from parent Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). 
 
In the past two trading days, the stock price of the commercial vehicle (CV) company zoomed 41 per cent. It surpassed a previous high of ₹5,341.30 touched on February 19, 2026.
 
At 10:13 AM, SML Mahindra quoted 17 per cent higher at ₹5,337.05, as compared to 0.04 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped 10-fold, with 66,000 equity shares changing hands on the BSE, data shows.  CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates 
 

SML Mahindra board approves acquisition of Mahindra Truck & Bus Division

 
In a press release, M&M approved the transfer of its MTBD to its listed subsidiary, SML Mahindra, through a slump sale valued at ₹525 crore, subject to working capital adjustments. The business being transferred generated ₹2,989 crore of revenue in FY26 (around 2 per cent of M&M's consolidated revenue) and had an investment value of approximately ₹481 crore on M&M's books. The transaction is expected to be completed by January 2027, after regulatory approvals. 
 
M&M said the move is aimed at consolidating the group's truck and bus operations under a single listed entity, creating a unified commercial vehicle platform spanning light, intermediate and heavy commercial vehicles.

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The acquisition marks a significant milestone in SML's growth journey and represents a strategic step for Mahindra Group towards creating a unified Truck & Bus business with a comprehensive presence across light, intermediate and heavy commercial vehicles, as well as buses in the >3.5T CV segment, SML Mahindra said.
 
As part of the transaction, SML Mahindra will acquire the MTBD as a going concern on a slump sale basis. Manufacturing of Mahindra branded trucks and buses will continue to be undertaken by M&M under a contract manufacturing arrangement, ensuring continuity of supply and operational stability, the company said.  Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE 

Brokerages view on SML Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra

 
The transaction appears strategically sound, but its valuation implications differ for the two companies. For SML Mahindra, the acquisition effectively doubles its revenue base from around ₹2,900 crore to nearly ₹5,900–6,000 crore, potentially warranting a sharp market cap gain, according to ICICI Securities.
 
However, the bus business could remain a drag on profitability, suggesting the market may initially assign a more conservative multiple of around 1.5x sales instead of the current ~2x, implying a valuation of roughly ₹9,000 crore for SML Mahindra versus the theoretical ₹11,600 crore. This is still higher than the yesterday’s market cap of ₹6,600 crore, implying further 35 per cent gains, the brokerage firm said in a note.
 
For M&M, the divestment removes a business generating close to ₹3,000 crore of revenue. At M&M's current valuation of roughly 2x sales, this translates into a potential negative value impact of around ₹6,000 crore (about ₹50 per share). While M&M receives ₹525 crore in cash, the larger benefit is likely to come from the valuation gain from its 60 per cent stake in SML Mahindra. For M&M this transaction will not move a needle but for SML Mahindra this is hugely positive in nature, ICICI Securities said.
 
M&M management indicated the transaction aims to create a stronger combined commercial vehicle franchise through scale benefits, product complementarily, network efficiencies, sourcing synergies and shared investments, while targeting a domestic market share of 10–12 per cent by FY31 (versus 6 per cent in FY26) and 20 per cent plus over the longer term.  Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities view the transaction in a positive light for M&M’s standalone business as MTBD has historically been margin dilutive, despite turning EBITDA positive since FY24.  =================================================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

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