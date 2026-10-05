Snapdeal-parent Acevector shares list at nearly 12% discount to IPO price

Acevector share price: Shares of Snapdeal-parent Acevector listed at a nearly 12 per cent discount to the offer price on the bourses in Monday's trading session, missing expectations as signalled by the grey market.

Acevector's shares opened at ₹28.30 on the BSE as against the initial public offer ( IPO ) price of ₹32, down 11.56 per cent. Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) , the stock opened 11.50 per cent down at ₹28.32.

ALSO READ: Q2 results today: RentoMojo, LCC Projects among 4 firms reporting on Oct 5 Investors were hoping for a listing pop of 3 per cent as the grey market price for Acevector was ₹33, suggesting an upside of 3.12 per cent.

Acevector IPO details

The ₹420-crore IPO was booked 4.93 times at the end of the bidding period, garnering bids for 36,61,43,076 shares as against 7,42,29,166 shares on offer, NSE data shows. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment received 3.38 times bids, the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was booked 8.16 times, and the retail segment saw 4.62 times subscription.

The offer was available for bidding from September 25 to September 29.

It was a mix of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹287 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹133 crore. The price band for Acevector IPO was set at ₹30-32 per share. Investors could apply for the IPO in a lot size of 468 shares.

The fresh proceeds from the offer are earmarked for funding a portion of the marketing and business promotion expenses of the company's Marketplace business, along with technology infrastructure costs.

Acevector operates an asset-light digital commerce ecosystem through its subsidiaries, spanning data, technology, and AI-driven businesses. Its three core business engines include: (i) Value e-commerce marketplace (Snapdeal), (ii) E-commerce enablement SaaS (Unicommerce), and (iii) Consumer brands (Stellaro Brands).

Revenue for the firm grew at a 15.9 per cent CAGR over FY24–FY26, driven by 40.5 per cent CAGR growth in its high-margin SaaS vertical. Alongside, adjusted Ebitda loss narrowed to ₹16 crore in FY26 from ₹27 crore in FY24.

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