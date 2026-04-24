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Home / Markets / News / Solar stocks fall up to 7% as US slaps antidumping duties on Indian imports

Solar stocks fall up to 7% as US slaps antidumping duties on Indian imports

The US Commerce Department has announced preliminary antidumping duties on solar cells and panels imported from India, Indonesia ​and Laos.

Solar stocks fall up to 7% in trade

Solar stocks fall as US imposes antidumping duties on imports from India

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

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Shares of solar cell and panel manufacturers came under pressure in today's trade after the United States announced preliminary tariffs on solar imports from three countries, including India. The broader weakness in the markets further dampened sentiment, adding to the selling pressure. 
Among individual stocks, Insolation Energy led the decline, falling more than 6.5 per cent to trade at ₹145. Waaree Renewable Technologies slipping 3.6 per cent to ₹1,027 at around 1:45 PM.
 
Other solar and renewable energy names, including Vikram Solar, KPI Green Energy, JSW Energy, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power, declined in the range of 2 per cent to 4 cent.
 
 
Notably, the US Commerce Department has announced preliminary antidumping duties on solar cells and panels imported from India, Indonesia ​and Laos, the latest in a string of ​tariffs imposed over a decade on solar imports from Asia.
 
With the ‌decision, federal trade officials sided with domestic solar factory owners in finding that companies operating in the three countries dumped cheap goods in the US market.  READ | Stock to buy: 4 technical reasons why BEL is 'Buy', explains Bajaj Broking 

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According to a fact sheet posted on the Commerce Department's website, the agency calculated preliminary duty rates, known as dumping margins, of 123.04 per cent for imports from India, 35.17 per cent for imports from Indonesia, and 22.46 per cent for imports from Laos.
 
Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has flagged a significant headwind for India’s solar manufacturing exporters, warning that the recent increase in US import duties could impact their volumes and also the margins. It said that the development could hit companies such as Waaree Energies, Adani Solar, Vikram Solar, and Premier Energies as they have significant exposure to the US markets.
 
"The higher duty effectively renders Indian solar exports uncompetitive in the US market. This is negative for exporters with US exposure like Waaree, Adani Solar, Vikram Solar, and Premier as it could result in order cancellations, reduced export volumes, and pressure on margins," the brokerage said.

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 2:15 PM IST

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