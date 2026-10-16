Solara Active Pharma share price zooms 16% on Q2 turnaround; H1 net up 103x

Solara Actie Pharma Sciences share price movement

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Q2 & H1FY27 results

Share price of Solara Active Pharma Sciences zoomed 16.3 per cent to an intraday high of ₹759 on the NSE on Friday after the company reported a turnaround in Q2FY27 earnings.In doing so, the stock was seen trading near its 52-week high of ₹774 touched on September 15, 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low at ₹422 on March 30, 2026. The stock was trading higher for the third straight month, having gained a significant 46.2 per cent from levels of ₹513 at the end of July 2026.At 2:15 PM, Solara Active Pharma stock traded 10.5 per cent higher at ₹717. The counter had a combined trading volume of around 42 lakh shares on the BSE and the NSE. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.4 per cent at 74,612, and the Nifty gained 0.5 per cent at 23,106.Solara Active Pharma Sciences on Friday reported a turnaround in Q2 consolidated earnings. The pharma company posted a net profit of ₹28.59 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, against a loss of ₹9.29 crore posted in the same quarter a year ago.According to an exchange filing, the reported consolidated earnings include those of the parent company Solara Active Pharma Sciences and three subsidiaries.The company has two wholly-owned subsidiaries: Shasun USA Inc and Synthix Global Pharma Solutions. It also has another subsidiary firm called Chemsynth Laboratories Private Limited.Total Q2 consolidated income grew by 33.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹417.88 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹314.03 crore in Q2FY26.On a half-yearly basis, the Solara's H1FY27 consolidated net profit zoomed 10,559 per cent or grew over 103-fold to ₹44.70 crore when compared with ₹0.42 crore reported in H1FY26. Total income increased by 26.5 per cent YoY to ₹802.17 crore from ₹634.16 crore in the six-month period.Incidentally, Solara Active Pharma reported a net loss of ₹7.41 crore in FY26. Its total consolidated income in the last financial year stood at ₹1,375.14 crore. Given the FY27 numbers thus far, the company has achieved 59 per cent of last fiscal's total income.