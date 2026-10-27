Sona BLW Precision zooms 9%; stock hits new high on record Q2 earnings
Sona BLW Precision Forgings recorded its highest-ever Revenue, EBITDA, PAT, Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Revenue and BEV revenue share in Q2, the company said in a BSE filing.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Sona BLW share price todayShare price of Sona BLW Precision Forgings zoomed almost 10 per cent to a new life-time high of ₹858.95 on the NSE on the back of strong Q2 earnings. The stock of the auto components & equipment maker rallied 15 per cent in the last two trading sessions. It has soared 96 per cent in the last nine months, from its 52-week low of ₹437.70 hit on January 21, 2026. At 11:25 AM, Sona BLW share price quoted 9 per cent higher at ₹852 on trades of around 11.10 million equity shares on the NSE. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.1 per cent at 22,730 levels.
Sona BLW Q2 earningsSona BLW Precision Forgings reported 29.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2 net profit at ₹223.40 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 compared with ₹172 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations surged 35.2 per cent YoY to ₹1,546.40 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹1,144 crore in Q2FY26. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) rose 23.3 per cent to ₹356.20 crore from ₹289 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted from 25.2 per cent to 23 per cent.
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According to an exchange filing by Sona BLW, the company recorded its highest-ever Revenue, EBITDA, PAT, Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Revenue and BEV revenue share in Q2. "Revenue share from BEVs reached an all-time high of 51 per cent in Q2, BEV revenue grew by 129 per cent YoY," the company said in a BSE release. For H1FY27, the company's PAT grew by 36 per cent YoY to ₹403 crore, and revenue jumped 43 per cent to ₹2,857 crore. Commenting on the Q2 earnings, Vivek Vikram Singh, MD & Group CEO of Sona BLW said "Q2 FY27 was almost a perfect quarter for us, across all business metrics like financial performance, technology and new product development, new orders, cashflow generation and the conferring of the Deming Award after a 9-year quality journey." We secured ₹3,600 crore in new business, taking our net order book to ₹25,100 crore, the second-highest quarter-end level. Cash generation was equally strong, said Singh.
Elara Securities on Sona BLW post Q2 resultsAnalysts at Elara Securities reiterated a 'Buy' rating on Sona BLW and raised the target price to ₹1,005, as they raised FY27E-29E EPS estimates by 3-4 per cent given better-than-estimated Q2 results. The brokerage is positive on Sona BLW's ability to create new businesses via internal R&D and strategic partnerships. For example, it cited that more than 35 per cent of revenue now comes from products that were not part of the portfolio seven years ago, validating the ability to create and scale new businesses. "The DENSO partnership and physical AI further extend this runway. While the Denso JV2 financials will reflect in FY30, in our view, it opens up a significant TAM, keeping valuations elevated (assuming TAM of ₹72,000 crore in FY35 including global opportunity and a 10 per cent market share, it could potentially contribute ₹200 per share discounting back to FY29; we have not factored this in our valuation though)," Elara said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
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Topics : Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. Markets News Markets The Smart Investor stock market trading Q2 results auto stocks Auto ancillaries
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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 11:36 AM IST