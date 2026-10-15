South Indian Bank Q2 profit rises 21% to ₹426 cr on higher interest income

South Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 21.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹426.13 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, supported by strong growth in net interest income (NII) and an improvement in asset quality.

The Thrissur-based private sector lender’s NII rose 38 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,116 crore, its highest ever for a quarter, from ₹809 crore a year ago. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.33 per cent from 2.80 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operating profit increased 37 per cent to ₹732 crore from ₹536 crore. However, other income declined 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹468 crore from ₹516 crore.

Provisions, excluding tax, rose to ₹159 crore during the quarter from ₹63 crore a year ago, an increase of 151 per cent. Profit before tax rose 21 per cent to ₹573 crore.

The bank’s asset quality improved during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to 1.24 per cent of gross advances at the end of September 2026, compared with 2.93 per cent a year earlier. Net NPA fell to 0.09 per cent from 0.56 per cent.

Gross advances grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.10 trillion as of September 30, 2026, from ₹92,286 crore a year ago. The gold loan portfolio expanded 41.2 per cent to ₹26,603 crore, while the corporate loan book grew 16.6 per cent to ₹43,164 crore.

Retail deposits rose 14.9 per cent to ₹1.29 trillion. Non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits increased 15.1 per cent to ₹38,203 crore, while current and savings account (CASA) deposits grew 17.6 per cent. However, the CASA ratio declined to 31.55 per cent from 31.86 per cent a year ago.

“Our strategy continues to centre around sustained profitability, superior asset quality, a resilient loan book, and a robust retail liability portfolio,” said Mahesh Pai, managing director and chief executive officer of South Indian Bank. Pai took charge of the lender on October 1, 2026.