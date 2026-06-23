Tuesday, June 23, 2026 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / South Korea's KOSPI crashes 10% after record rally; key reasons

South Korea's KOSPI crashes 10% after record rally; key reasons

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index tumbled 8 per cent on Tuesday, triggering a market-wide circuit breaker as a months-long rally gave way to a sharp, sentiment-driven sell-off.

KOSPI crashes

South Korea's KOSPI crashes 10% after record rally; key reasons

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI index tumbled 8 per cent on Tuesday, triggering a market-wide circuit breaker as a months-long rally gave way to a sharp, sentiment-driven sell-off. The Korea Exchange suspended trading for 20 minutes after the index breached the 8 per cent mark. However, losses deepened after trading resumed, with the benchmark sliding 10 per cent to settle at 8,203.84. 
 
The decline was led by index heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which fell over 10 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.
 
VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, attributed the fall to a combination of factors, including sharp profit-taking after a record rally that had taken the KOSPI to record highs, stretched valuations in AI- and semiconductor-linked stocks, and elevated leverage in the system. 
 
 
Here are key reasons:
 
Sharp profit-taking after rally: Vijayakumar said that KOSPI's last one-year return is 200 per cent. On Y-T-D, the return is 110 per cent. Investors booked profits following months of record gains. "When you have such unprecedented, steep rallies in the market, and when the rallies are driven by two stocks in South Korea, Samsung and SK Hynix, corrections are also steep," he said.

Also Read

Piramal Pharma share price today

Nifty Pharma extends rally, up 2%; Piramal Pharma, Laurus gain up to 10%

Stocks to Watch today

Stocks to Watch today: BEL, IREDA, JSW Infra, Vi, Vedanta Aluminium & more

chip

Amber's success in smartphone foray depends on localisation, volumespremium

NSE

NSE, Bharat Metal Exchange join hands for non-ferrous metal derivatives

AMFI rejig: Vedanta's new stocks in focus

AMFI rejig: Vedanta's new stocks in focus; check potential entrants

 
Stretched valuation: Vijayakumar said that stretched valuations in semiconductor and AI-linked stocks made the markets vulnerable to a sharp correction.
 
"The problem with this AI trade, which is confined to South Korea and Taiwan, is that the concentration risk is excessive. In South Korea, these two stocks, Samsung and SK Hynix, account for 52 percentage of KOSPI," he said.
 
Foreign outflows: Heavy foreign investor outflows further exacerbated the downturn. According to a Bloomberg report, Foreign investors sold nearly 5 trillion won of Kospi shares on Tuesday. He said, "When you see steep rises like this, there will be steep corrections also, because the buyers may be selling, institutions may be selling. Foreign institutions have been selling for some time, and they have stipulations also." 
 
Excessive borrowing by retail: For foreign investors, there is a maximum limit to which a fund can invest in a particular stock, according to Vijayakumar, adding that that limit has been crossed. To overcome this problem, the South Korean regulatory authorities increased the limit for retail investors. In Tuesday's sssion, data showed that retail traders added a record 7.9 trillion won of positions.
 
"Retail investors in South Korea have been borrowing excessively to invest in stocks. Investors are taking personal loans from banks, borrowing against the insurance and others. 
 
Weak global cues: Meanwhile, sentiment across Asian markets was also undermined by weakness in US technology stocks and caution ahead of Micron Technology’s earnings, which investors are closely tracking for cues on AI-driven chip demand. Overnight, the tech-dominant Nasdaq Composite fell 1.32 per cent. 

More From This Section

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, down 500 pts, Nifty below 23,950; metal & IT stocks weigh

Technical outlook on metal stocks by Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi.

Vedanta, NALCO, Hindalco down up to 20% in June; metals rally under threat?

Syrma Strategic Electronics, Syrma

Syrma SGS zooms 100% from March low; should you buy, hold or sell?

Info Edge

Info Edge gains 4% as investors cheer letter to shareholders; buy or wait?

dealer-led trading decline, online trading India, mobile trading apps growth, NSE trading trends, CTCL NEAT decline, equity market automation, digital brokerage platforms, retail investor participation India, stock trading technology shift, algorithm

Apar soars 4%, hits new high; stock zooms 146% from Jan low; here's why

Topics : Stock Market Today Markets News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayForm 168 vs Form 26ASGold and Silver Rate TodayAssam HSLC Compartment Result 2026Stocks To BuyTelegram RestoredWaterways Leisure IPO DetailsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance