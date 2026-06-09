SpaceX IPO frenzy: Can Indian investors tap $75-bn blockbuster offering?

Elon Musk-led SpaceX is gearing up for what could be among the biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) on Wall Street, with plans to raise around $75 billion through the sale of 555.6 million shares at $135 apiece.

At the proposed offer price, the space exploration company could command a valuation of nearly $1.75 trillion, making it one of the most closely watched public listings globally.

Trading on the Nasdaq is expected to commence on June 12, while the final offer price is likely to be determined on June 11.

Strong retail demand in the US

The proposed IPO has already generated solid interest among retail investors in the US. Nearly 30 per cent of the issue, valued at around $22.5 billion, has reportedly been earmarked for retail participation.

Brokerage platforms including Fidelity, Robinhood, SoFi, Charles Schwab and E*Trade are expected to offer access to eligible retail investors. Minimum investment requirements vary across platforms, ranging from nil to as much as $100,000, depending on allocation norms.

Can Indian investors participate?

For Indian investors, however, subscribing to the IPO at the offer price is unlikely.

Unlike India’s ASBA-based system, the US book-building process does not permit foreign retail investors to participate directly in primary issuances. As a result, Indian investors will largely have to wait for the stock to list before taking exposure.

"Indian investors can't invest in SpaceX at the time of the IPO. They can directly or indirectly participate post-listing. Feeder funds are the cheapest and indirect way to participate in the SpaceX growth story . The challenge here may be the limited or minuscule exposure the fund may have towards SpaceX," said Sunny Agrawal, head - fundamental research, SBI Securities.

Any investment after listing will be subject to market-driven price discovery on the Nasdaq rather than the IPO allotment price.

How can Indian investors gain exposure?

Indian investors looking to participate in the SpaceX story may consider the following routes:

Buying the stock directly on the Nasdaq after trading begins on June 12 at prevailing market prices.

Investing through overseas routes permitted under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which allows resident Indians to invest in listed US equities via international brokerage platforms.

Taking indirect exposure through global feeder funds and platforms such as the NSE International Exchange, which provide access to overseas equities within the applicable regulatory framework.

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"Post listing, Indian investors can buy SpaceX shares through overseas brokerage platforms using the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which allows resident Indians to invest in foreign stocks," Agrawal added.