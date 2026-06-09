SpaceX IPO marks the peak of AI euphoria, says Chris Wood of Jefferies

SpaceX initial public offer (IPO) could well be the peak of euphoria surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), wrote Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his weekly note to investors, GREED & fear.

The three mega IPOs of SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI, Wood said will suck liquidity out of other stocks, most particularly given the self-reinforcing dynamics of passive investing.

ALSO READ: Demand surges for SpaceX's record-setting IPO as orders top $10 billion The most vulnerable stocks, according to him, should logically be those that have drawn the highest incremental inflows of late, which are the AI picks and shovels plays, as well as of course the hyperscalers given their sheer size.

"The pending IPOs raise the obvious question whether this marks the peak of AI euphoria. It could well do. The almost infantile glee with which some grown adults rave about their experiences playing with AI clearly raises that possibility, as does the commencement of the reaction against tokenmaxxing," Wood wrote.

SpaceX is planning to sell 555.6 million shares at a fixed price $135 per share. This will raise $75 billion and value the company at $1.77 trillion. The actual free float is a mere 4.2 per cent of the company, but for Nasdaq-100 index weighting calculations, it will be treated as having a 12.7 per cent float, Wood suggests.

Fast-tracking

SpaceX, Wood said, will be 'fast-tracked' into the indices at a higher weighting than the percentage of the company due to be floated. Such 'fast tracking' of new listings into indices, he highlights, has never happened before in the US.

"The significance of the move is clearly that it will force passive funds to buy the shares till the relevant weighting in the index. The other key change in the listing rules appears to be that insiders will be able to sell their shares quicker than normal," he wrote.

ALSO READ: SpaceX IPO frenzy: Can Indian investors tap $75-bn blockbuster offering? It is also worth noting that MSCI’s existing methodology already includes a rule for the fast-tracking of large IPOs. This states that large IPOs are eligible for early inclusion after 10 trading days if they meet certain size thresholds and may qualify even with a low free float.

"This is relevant as the inclusion of such mega IPOs in America will increase the US weighting in the MSCI AC World Index. For now the US weighting at 63.5 per cent is still below the all-time high of 67.2 per cent reached on 24 December 2024," Wood said.

Meanwhile, the other key change in the listing rules appears to be that insiders will be able to sell their shares quicker than normal, Wood said. The standard rule is that insiders have to wait 180 days after an IPO.

However, in the case of SpaceX, according to the S-1 filing, insiders can sell up to 20 per cent of their eligible locked-up shares after reporting earnings for the second quarter ending 30 June and, if the stock is trading at least 30 per cent above the IPO price, an additional 10 per cent can be sold.