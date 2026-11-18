SpiceJet share price: Aviation stock : Aviation stock SpiceJet was locked in the 5 per cent upper price band in Wednesday's trading session ahead of the company's board meeting to consider fundraising.

SpiceJet's share price hit the day's high of 9.97 on the BSE, up 5 per cent from the last closing price of 9.50. This was the sixth straight session of gains for the airline stock, during which it has risen 30 per cent. As of 11.30 am, nearly 5 million shares of SpiceJet had changed hands on BSE.

The debt-ridden aviation company has eroded investor wealth significantly over the years. It has lost 66 per cent so far in 2026 and is down 73 per cent in a year. On a longer time frame of five and 10 years, SpiceJet shares have tanked 87 per cent and 84 per cent, respectively.

ALSO READ: SpiceJet board to consider fresh fundraising proposal on November 18 SpiceJet's share of India's domestic aviation market has plunged to just 0.6 per cent from nearly 15 per cent in 2019, as per a Reuters report.

Last week, on November 13, SpiceJet announced that its board will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising fresh capital by way of issuance of equity shares, preference shares, debt securities and/or other permissible instruments, through preferential issue, qualified institutions placement or any other mode as may be considered appropriate by the Board of Directors.

SpiceJet faces suspension fears

Meanwhile, the aviation company is slated to announce its overdue financial results by a December 7 deadline, after BSE warned it would suspend trading in shares of the cash-strapped airline if it failed to do so.

In ​a notice on Monday, the BSE said it would suspend trading in SpiceJet shares from December 10 because the airline had not filed its results for the March and June quarters.

READ MORE The suspension will not take effect if SpiceJet complies with listing rules to the exchange's satisfaction by December 7, the notice said.

SpiceJet last reported financial results in February, posting a consolidated net loss ‌of ₹262 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter.