SRF extends slide to 5th day, falls 5% to hit 52-wk low on Q2 margin miss

SRF share price today: Chemicals producer Chemicals producer SRF Ltd shares extended their losing streak to a fifth consecutive session on Thursday, falling 5.5 per cent in intraday trade following the announcement of Q2FY27 results, despite the company reporting a 31 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit.

SRF shares opened lower at ₹2,275 and slipped further to touch an intraday low and a 52-week low of ₹2,178.30.

According to exchange data, SRF shares have declined as much as 14 per cent over the past five trading sessions.

The stock has remained under pressure over a longer period. According to NSE data, SRF shares have corrected 27 per cent in 2026 so far and declined 30 per cent over the past year. Over three and five-year periods, the stock has remained largely unchanged.

As of 11:10 AM, the stock was trading 3.3 per cent lower at ₹2,228.40.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.22 per cent at 22,761.

SRF Q2 results Today's selling in the counter was seen despite the company reporting a 31 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit to ₹509.12 crore for the quarter ended September on the back of higher income. Its net profit stood at ₹388.18 crore in the year-ago period. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex stuck in range, Nifty near 22,700; Nifty FMCG falls over 1% Today's selling in the counter was seen despite the company reporting a 31 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit to ₹509.12 crore for the quarter ended September on the back of higher income. Its net profit stood at ₹388.18 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue increased by 35 per cent to ₹4,904 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹3,640 crore in the corresponding period of the last year.

Total income, according to a regulatory filing, rose to ₹4,929.14 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹3,665.90 crore in the year-ago period.

Ebitda increasing by 25.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,009 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, while Ebitda margin contracted 330 bps to 20.6 per cent. SRF announces ₹600 crore investment

The company also announced an investment of ₹600 crore to set up a battery-grade aluminium foil manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh, with Phase I expected to be commissioned by September 2028 and Phase II by September 2030.

ALSO READ: Q2 result impact: IGIL shares hit 10% upper circuit; PAT up 43% to ₹185 cr Aditya Arora, research analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said that SRF's Q2FY27 results were below expectations. The margins contracted primarily due to higher raw material costs.

The Chemicals segment reported 25 per cent YoY revenue growth, in line with estimates, but Ebitda declined 10 per cent Y-o-Y and margins contracted 220 bps due to pricing pressure in specialty chemicals and oversupply from China, despite strong growth in refrigerant gases (Refgas), he said.

Packaging Films margins contracted 762 bps Q-o-Q to 9.7 per cent as inventory benefits from Q1FY27 reversed, while robust production and subdued customer inventory replenishment resulted in lower offtake and demand for aluminium foil remained healthy. Technical Textiles revenues and EBIT were also below expectations.

SRF Ltd has a diversified business portfolio covering Fluorochemicals, Speciality Chemicals, Performance Films & Foil, Technical Textiles, and Coated and Laminated Fabrics. The company has 16 manufacturing facilities in India and one each in Thailand, South Africa and Hungary. It exports to more than 90 countries.