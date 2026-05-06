SRF share price soars 9% on strong Q4, ₹2,300 crore Odisha investment plan

SRF share price today: Shares of chemical firm SRF are in strong demand today after the company reported Shares of chemical firm SRF are in strong demand today after the company reported robust March quarter results and announced a ₹2,300 crore investment plan to set up a new plant in Odisha. SRF shares opened higher at ₹2,605, up about 3 per cent, and extended gains to touch an intraday high of 9.5 per cent at ₹2,762.

As of 11:55 AM, the SRF stock continued to hold onto its gains, trading at ₹2,721. Trading activity picked up sharply, with over 3 million shares changing hands, significantly higher than the previous session’s total volume of 0.55 million, as per the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data.

SRF was among the top gainers in the Nifty Midcap 50 index , of which it is a constituent. Meanwhile, the benchmark index Nifty 50 was up 50 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 24,084.

On the BSE, SRF were up 8 per cent at ₹2,728 with spurt in volume by more than 4 times.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE SRF shares have underperformed that broader market, declining 11 per cent so far in 2026, compared with a nearly 8 per cent fall in the NSE Nifty. Over the past one year, the stock has remained under pressure, slipping 7 per cent against a 1.1 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

SRF Q4 results

Today's buying in SRF was buoyed after the company reported an 11 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹582.02 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY26). The company had earned a net profit of ₹526.06 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income in the reporting quarter rose to ₹4,640.07 crore from ₹4,347.83 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year.

Ebitda in the quarter under review stood at ₹1,150 crore, up 15 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda margins expanded 180 bps Y-o-Y to 25 per cent in Q4FY26.

READ | Raymond shares gain 9% after Q4 profit swings sharply on sequential basis For the entire FY26, SRF profit rose 47 per cent to ₹1,835.18 crore from ₹1,250.78 crore in the preceding year. Its total income grew to ₹15,893.57 crore in the fiscal from ₹14,825.79 crore in the preceding year.

SRF investment plan in Odisha

SRF also said that following the acquisition of land in Odisha, the scope of its upcoming project has been revised. The company now plans to invest approximately ₹2,300 crore in the project. The company had earlier approved a capital expenditure of ₹1,100 crore for the new generation refrigerants project.

The upcoming project is expected to be completed by February 28, 2028, and will be financed through a mix of debt and internal accruals.

Post quarterly results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, stating that the company’s operating performance exceeded expectations.

SRF's diversified business portfolio covers fluorochemicals, speciality chemicals, performance films & foil, technical textiles and coated and laminated fabrics. It has 13 manufacturing facilities in India and one each in Thailand, South Africa and Hungary.