Sri Lotus Developers zooms 29% in 4 days; what's driving realty stock?

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty share price movement

Share price of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty extended its upward move for the fourth straight trading day, gaining 4 per cent to ₹180.95 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume.

In the past four days, the stock price of the realty firm zoomed 29 per cent. It bounced back 77 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹102.40 touched on March 30, 2026. It hit a 52-week high of ₹218.50 on August 11, 2025.

At 12:23 PM, Sir Lotus Developers was up 4 per cent at ₹180.30, as compared to a 0.69 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped three-fold with a combined 10.95 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Sri Lotus Developers’ clarification on rise in trading volume

According to Sri Lotus Developers, the recent increase in the trading volume of the company's equity shares appears to be purely market driven. The company has no comments on the reasons for the movement in its securities' trading volume.

Sri Lotus Developers confirmed that the company has not withheld any material information or event that in its opinion, may affect the price or volume behaviour of its shares. The company will continue to make appropriate disclosures to the Stock Exchanges as and when any event or information requiring disclosure under Regulation 30 arises, The company made this clarification on significant increase in the volume of security across exchanges, in the recent past.

Sri Lotus Developers – Outlook

Demand in the luxury and ultraluxury segment continues to remain strong. Even amid global uncertainty and geopolitical developments, the luxury residential segment is clearly outperforming the broader residential market, supported by robust end-user demand, rising aspirations, and sustained interest from High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

Looking ahead, the management remains optimistic about its growth trajectory. The company has a strong pipeline of six planned launches, Lotus Aquaria, Lotus Trident, Lotus Aurelia, Lotus Sky Plaza, Lotus Portofino, and Lotus Odyssey, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹5,000 crore to ₹5,500 crore.

Backed by this robust launch pipeline, strong demand outlook, and the quality of the company’s developments, the management is confident of achieving its FY27 guidance of pre-sales in the range of ₹1,800 crore to ₹2,000 crore, along with revenue growth of 55 per cent to 60 per cent and profit after tax (PAT) growth of 55 per cent to 60 per cent.

“Overall traction remains encouraging and our inquiry pipeline continues to be strong, giving us confidence in our ability to sign four to six new projects in the coming year and further expand our portfolio in a calibrated manner,” Sri Lotus Developers said.

In the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY6) earnings conference call, the company said it is witnessing strong absorption levels across key micro markets with buyers increasingly preferring larger residences, enhanced amenities, wellness-focused living, and developments backed by trusted brands. This structural shift continues to reinforce momentum in the luxury segment.