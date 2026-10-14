SS Retail share price zooms 20% after Q1 PAT rockets 61%; adds 33 stores

Shares of newly listed SS Retail Ltd zoomed 20 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the company reported strong results for the April-June quarter (Q1FY27).

This was the mobile retailer’s first quarterly earnings announcement since its Dalal Street debut in September.

The stock opened 3 per cent higher at ₹712.60 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹830.

As of 11:10 AM, SS Retail shares were trading 14.3 per cent higher at ₹791.15. Around 15 million shares changed hands, with the total traded value at approximately ₹1,127.49 crore.

SS Retail had made a remarkable market debut on the bourses on September 23, yielding a listing gain of over 80 per cent to the investors against the issue price of ₹424.

Revenue in the quarter under review grew by 59 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹789.7 crore, driven by higher mobile average selling prices (ASPs), healthy Same-Store Sales Growth (SSSG) and continued store additions. The firm said that mobile phones accounted for 86 per cent of revenue, followed by preowned devices at 7.5 per cent, accessories & protection at 5 per cent, and TVs & laptops at 1.5 per cent. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE According to an exchange filing, SS Retail's profit after tax (PAT) in Q1FY27 increased by 61 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹23.8 crore.Revenue in the quarter under review grew by 59 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹789.7 crore, driven by higher mobile average selling prices (ASPs), healthy Same-Store Sales Growth (SSSG) and continued store additions.The firm said that mobile phones accounted for 86 per cent of revenue, followed by preowned devices at 7.5 per cent, accessories & protection at 5 per cent, and TVs & laptops at 1.5 per cent.

Ebitda in the June quarter surged by 51 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹45.4 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded by 31 bps to 5.8 per cent.

The company reported a record SSSG at 34 per cent in Q1FY27. SS Retail said that this reflects strong underlying demand momentum and healthy organic growth across the existing store network.

"Rising ASPs and premiumisation are driving growth in the pre-owned segment, which generates higher margins compared to new phones, significantly enhancing the overall profitability mix," SS Retail said in a statement.

The firm also accelerated its retail network expansion by adding 33 stores in the quarter, taking the total retail footprint to 536 stores across 5 states (Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat), with a cumulative retail area of 2.8 lakh sq. ft.

Siddharth Shah, founder, chairman & MD, said that the company is targeting 750 stores by FY28 and 2x revenue growth over the FY26 base, backed by India’s significant organised mobile retail opportunity.

"As we scale, improved store productivity and operating leverage are expected to drive incremental Ebitda margin expansion, translating into stronger PAT margins and profitable growth," the company said.

Meanwhile, the company added that ₹500 crore IPO, including a ₹360 crore fresh issue, will be used to fund 115 new stores and working capital requirements, supporting the next phase of network expansion and business growth.