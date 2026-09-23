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Home / Markets / News / SS Retail shares make strong D-street debut, list 51% above IPO price

SS Retail shares make strong D-street debut, list 51% above IPO price

The offer received bids for 90.83 crore shares as against 87.93 lakh shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 103.30 times.

SS Retail shares make strong debut, list 51% above IPO price

SS Retail shares make strong debut, list 51% above IPO price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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SS Retail shares made a strong debut on the exchanges on Wednesday as they listed above the IPO price, in-line the grey market expectations.

SS Retail shares listed 50.7 per cent higher at ₹639 on BSE, and on NSE the stock debuted at 47.17 per cent higher at ₹624

Ahead of the debut, SS Retail IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) was indicating a 37.74 per cent premium, with an estimated listing price for SS Retail IPO at ₹584. 

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, noted that SS Retail made a strong debut supported by strong ROE/ROCE and its asset-light COFO model. "However, at around 46.5 times FY26 P/E, valuations appear demanding, while its higher exposure to lower-margin mobile hardware limits direct comparison with peers," she said. Given the strong listing and limited margin of safety at current valuations, Nyati said and assigned a 'Neutral' view. "Investors can wait for some consolidation before taking fresh positions, while existing investors may consider holding with a stop-loss of ₹575–585," she added.

 

The offer received bids for 90.83 crore shares as against 87.93 lakh shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 103.30 times.

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SS Retail IPO Details

The IPO opened for subscription on September 16 and closed for bidding on 18 September 2026.

The offer consists of both a fresh issue and an offer for sale component (OFS). The fresh issue will include 84,90,566 shares, aggregating up to ₹360 crore at the upper price band of ₹424. OFS includes 33,09,693 shares of ₹10, aggregating up to ₹140 crore at the upper price band of ₹424.

The company has set the issue price band at ₹403 to ₹424 per share. The lot size for an application is 35 shares.

Ahead of the IPO, SS Retail, 15 August 2026, raised ₹2,44.98 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2.91 crore shares at ₹84 each to 16 anchor investors.

The funds of Rs 14.53 crore will be used towards the capital expenditure for setting up of new stores in Fiscal 2027 and Fiscal 2028. The company intends to open 120 new stores each in FY2027 and FY2028, of which the company has opened 33 new stores from April 1, 2026, to July 31, 2026. Rs 241.35 crore towards part funding of the incremental working capital requirements and the balance to be used for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, SS Retail on Tuesday, 15 September 2026, raised Rs 146.39 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 34.52 crore shares at Rs 424 each to 22 anchor investors.

Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 10:00 AM IST