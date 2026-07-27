States face ₹24 trillion bond repayments during FY28-FY32, says ICRA

A third of the ₹73 trillion state government securities (SGS) outstanding as of end-March 2026 — about ₹24 trillion — will come up for redemption over the next five years, pointing to elevated refinancing needs for states and sustained high bond issuances through FY32, according to ICRA Research. "These trends indicate a highly front-ended maturity profile of SGS, implying that gross SGS issuance would remain elevated during the next five years, i.e. FY2028-FY2032," the agency said in a report. The ₹24 trillion redemption bill over the coming five years is 1.7 times the ₹14.3 trillion states repaid during the past five years till FY26. A further ₹20.3 trillion is estimated to be redeemed during FY2033-FY2037, with the balance amount maturing till FY64.

On a state-wise basis, ICRA noted that four states — Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat — will dominate this wave, together accounting for 44 per cent of the FY28-FY32 redemptions, with each facing repayments of ₹2.1-3.1 trillion.

The redemptions of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Rajasthan and West Bengal are estimated at ₹1-2 trillion during the period, together accounting for a third of the total. During FY2028-FY2032, about 61 per cent of Gujarat's total SGS stock of ₹3.4 trillion as of end-March 2026 is due for redemption, reflecting its low weighted average maturity (WAM), which measures the average time remaining until outstanding debt matures. A lower WAM means a larger share of debt comes up for repayment sooner.

ICRA estimates that the stock of SGS, "the chief source of funding the fiscal deficit of India's state governments", more than doubled to ₹73 trillion as of March 31, 2026, from ₹32.7 trillion as of March 31, 2020 — a CAGR of 14.4 per cent during FY2020-FY2026. The stock of Government of India securities (G-secs) stood at ₹125.7 trillion as of March 31, 2026, recording a relatively lower CAGR of 12 per cent over the same period.

Tamil Nadu's stock of SGS outstanding was the highest as of March 31, 2026, at 11 per cent of the total. The SGS outstanding of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Karnataka was ₹5-7 trillion each.

The combined stock of SGS of these five states was ₹33 trillion, or nearly half of the total SGS outstanding, at end-March 2026.

On ownership, the investor profile of SGS is dominated by banks, whose share remained broadly stable at around 39 per cent between March 2020 and March 2026. Provident funds accounted for 21-24 per cent of outstanding SGS holdings over the same period.

"ICRA anticipates that states will borrow a sizeable chunk of their borrowing requirement by issuing long-tenor and ultra-long-tenor SGS in the coming years to elongate the maturity profile," ICRA said.