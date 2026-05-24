Statsguru: Rupee woes signal renewed stress on external accounts
The rupee's slide past 95 per dollar reflects renewed stress on India's external accounts amid rising trade deficits and forex outflows
Shikha ChaturvediIndivjal Dhasmana
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The rupee’s recent slide has drawn attention as it has breached the 95-per-dollar mark. The one-year forward USD/INR rate crossed 100 on Wednesday, reflecting expectations of further depreciation.
Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar