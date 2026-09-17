Steamhouse India shares list with 17% premium over IPO price

Steamhouse India share price today: Industrial gas producer Industrial gas producer Steamhouse India shares on Thursday made a positive debut, yielding a listing gain of nearly 17 per cent above the IPO of ₹81.

The stock opened at ₹94.50, marking a gain of ₹13.50 or 16.67 per cent over the issue price on the NSE.

On the BSE, the shares listed at ₹93, a premium of ₹12 or 14.81 per cent. It surged 4.5 per cent to trade at ₹97.25 as of 10:35 AM. The counter touched a high of ₹99.90.

Should you buy or exit? Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that 16 per cent listing gain offers short-term investors a good exit opportunity given the aggressive ~57.8x FY26 P/E, which leaves little room for error if coal-price volatility pressures margins. At the time of listing, the company's market valuation stood at ₹2,570.58 crore, according to BSE website.

"Long-term investors comfortable with the debt-reduction-led earnings support can hold with a tight risk framework," she said, while suggesting a stop loss a ₹82.

Steamhouse India IPO details Steamhouse India's ₹414 crore IPO, which was subscribed 17.89 times, was a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to ₹353 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of shares worth around ₹61 crore. Promoter Vishal Sanwarraprasad Budhia offloaded shares in the OFS. ALSO READ: Karamtara Engineering IPO: Shares debut with 26% premium on BSE Steamhouse India's ₹414 crore IPO, which was subscribed 17.89 times, was a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to ₹353 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of shares worth around ₹61 crore. Promoter Vishal Sanwarraprasad Budhia offloaded shares in the OFS.

Steamhouse India has said that the proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay part of the company's existing debt, expand capacity at its Ankleshwar and Panoli facilities, set up a new steam-generation unit in the Dahej SEZ, and meet general corporate requirements.

In June, Steamhouse raised nearly ₹50 crore through a pre-IPO placement from funds backed by investor Madhusudhan Kela and Niveshaay Sambhav Fund.