Steel, aluminium stocks slide amid reports of Trump's 25% tariff plan

Shares of steel and aluminium producing companies were in focus on Thursday amid reports of the US President Donald Trump's administration preparing to introduce a new rule on imports of products made using steel and aluminium products.

The Nifty Metal index fell over 3 per cent to hit an intraday low of 11,052.55, dragged by Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Zinc, APL Apollo Tubes, Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India, Adani Enterprises, NMDC, and Jindal Steel falling over 2 per cent each.

Among others, Vedanta, National Aluminium (NALCO), JSW Steel, Hindalco, and Lloyds Metals also fell over 1 per cent.

At 12:35 PM, the Nifty Metal index was trading at 11,239.15 levels, down by 1.52 per cent against the previous session's close of 11,412.05. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 22,349.70 levels, down 329.70 points or 1.45 per cent.

According to media reports, the United States could soon set a 25 per cent tariff on finished goods that contain imported steel and aluminium. Currently, a 50 per cent tariff is applied only to the value of the steel and aluminium used inside a product, while a proposed plan would instead impose a flat 25 per cent duty on such finished goods. However, products made largely of steel and aluminium would continue to attract the higher 50 per cent tariff.

Last year, Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on imported steel and aluminium, aimed at curbing excess global supply, particularly from China.

This comes as the broader markets remain under pressure due to the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran. On Thursday, Trump stated that the United States would continue to attack Iran aggressively. The US military was close to achieving its objectives in the war with Iran and suggested the conflict could end soon, he added.

According to a recent report by Axis Securities, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz impact LNG, propane, and LPG supplies, affecting secondary steel producers and companies dependent on gas-based Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) and specialised downstream processes. This could result in capacity constraints across segments.

JSW Steel may face a heightened risk of operational disruptions at certain facilities, particularly its coated products division. AM/NS India, with around 65 per cent of its 9 mtpa capacity linked to gas-based DRI and electric arc furnace (EAF) technology, remains exposed to output risks if disruptions persist despite existing hedging measures, the brokerage said

Jindal Stainless is already operating at reduced capacity due to its reliance on industrial gases for refining and has indicated possible delays in shipments.

According to the brokerage, integrated steel producers like Tata Steel and SAIL are expected to see minimal impact on primary steelmaking operations, although certain downstream processes may face pressure. In the aluminium segment, Hindalco and Nalco could experience input cost pressures from higher thermal coal prices, although aluminium prices have remained firm in Q4FY26, supported by the Middle East’s contribution of roughly 9 per cent to global supply. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the brokerage/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.