Steel price rally likely to lift earnings; MOFSL favours JSW, Tata Steel

The domestic steel sector is entering the second half of FY27 on a stronger pricing footing, with steel prices holding firm despite seasonal weakness in demand. According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), the recent rally in steel prices is being driven by a combination of lean channel inventories, maintenance-related supply constraints, resilient domestic consumption and higher input costs. MOFSL therefore expects the domestic steel cycle to shift from a volume-led recovery towards pricing- and cost-led earnings growth. Within the sector, the brokerage has identified JSW Steel and Tata Steel as its top picks

The brokerage noted that the improvement in steel prices is mainly attributed to the cost pass-through. Input costs (coking coal, iron ore and pellet) have simultaneously increased, raising the cost base for steelmakers.

MOFSL highlighted that the premium Australian coking coal price has risen to $300/t from $260/t in June 2026, implying that every $10/t increase in coking coal adds $7-8/t to input costs, creating a margin headwind. Iron ore and pellets prices also remained firm during the muted demand cycle.

The brokerage noted that lean inventories, constrained supply, resilient underlying consumption, and global cost inflation provide the foundation for higher steel prices. If post-monsoon demand normalises as expected, the sector could enter 2HFY27 with a considerably stronger realisation environment than the current consensus assumptions imply.

Domestic HRC prices have risen 7 per cent month-on-month to ₹62,000 per tonne in September 2026, a four-year high, while CRC prices have increased 8 per cent to ₹70,500 per tonne, as per MOFSL. Rebar prices have also recovered sharply to ₹56,800 per tonne from ₹48,850 per tonne in June, pointing to broad-based strength across both flat and long steel products.

“We believe the immediate earnings trajectory will be supported by positive realisation momentum, while margin sustainability will depend on mills’ ability to pass through further price increases as the impact of cost inflation will be evident steadily in the coming quarters,” the brokerage said.

MOFSL highlighted JSW Steel and Tata Steel as its top picks, noting that companies with stronger cost positions, captive raw materials and greater value-added exposure should be better positioned to defend margins. Disclaimer: The view and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.