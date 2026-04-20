Sterling and Wilson Renewable wins ₹3,550-crore order; stock zooms 16%

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy share price zoomed nearly 16 per cent on the BSE on Monday after the company won a ₹3,500-crore order.

The order win attracted investors to the stock’s counter on the exchange with 1.29 million share changing hands till 11:25 AM. By comparison, the stock’s two-week average volume was 0.11 million shares on the BSE.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy stock jumped as much as 15.77 per cent in the intraday trade to ₹224.95 per share. The stock was hovering near the day’s high level at the time of writing this report, compared to a 0.5 per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex index.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable wins orders worth ₹3,550 crore

According to the company’s stock exchange filing, one of the leading renewable EPC companies has been declared as the lowest (L1) bidder for a project by Coal India.

The turn-key EPC package for the project is for the development of a 875-megawatt (Mw) (AC) grid connected Solar PV project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The total value of the contract, including O&M and taxes, is approximately ₹3,490 crore.

In addition, SWREL has also received an order for a 50-Mw AC project in Maharashtra, India from an Indian Private IPP. The company did not disclose the name of the awarding company.

“With these new order wins, the total value of EPC order inflow in FY26 has exceeded ₹10,062 crore,” Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd said.

“We are excited to close an eventful FY26 on a strong note and achieve more than ₹10,000 crore in EPC order inflows, which is significantly higher than our initial target set for the year,” said Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group.

India, he said, continues to remain on a strong growth trajectory in renewable development and as one of India’s leading solar EPC companies, we continue to look forward to sustaining the growth momentum.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Q4 results

The Board of Directors of Sterling and Wilson Renewable is scheduled to meet on Thursday, April 23, 2026, to consider and approve the audited (consolidated and standalone) financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (Q4FY26 and FY26).

SWREL is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

The company has a total portfolio of over 26.1 GWp (including projects commissioned and

under various stages of construction).

SWREL also manages an operation and maintenance (O&M) portfolio of 10.1 GWp solar power projects, including for projects constructed by third parties.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited has operations in India, South-east Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Q3 results

In Q3FY26, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd reported a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹2,092.21 crore, up 13.89 per cent year-on-year.

Its Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation), however, fell 5.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹66 crore from ₹70 crore.

SWREL narrowed its consolidated net loss to ₹2.8 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹14.8 crore in Q3FY25.

On a standalone basis, the company’s revenue rose 21.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,805.51 crore but net profit slipped 5.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹73.09 crore.

The company’s EPC business was the key revenue driver during the quarter, contributing ₹1,756.52 crore in Q3FY26 compared to ₹1,437.55 crore in Q3FY25.

The Operation and Maintenance (O&M) segment, meanwhile, saw a revenue of ₹48.20 crore in Q3FY26, nearly flat versus ₹49.24 crore Y-o-Y.