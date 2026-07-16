Sterling & Wilson falls 9% post Q1 results; profit up 69%, revenue down 10%

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd.'s share price tumbled nearly 9 per cent intraday to ₹218.79 apiece after the company reported weak June quarter (Q1FY27) results on Thursday.

The renewable energy company reported a drop in revenue and operating profit.

Revenue declined 10 per cent year-on-year and 18 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,590 crore. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation fell 8 per cent year-on-year to ₹79 crore, while the Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation margin remained unchanged at 4.9 per cent compared with the year-ago period.

However, despite the decline in revenue and operating profit, net profit rose 69 per cent to ₹54.2 crore from ₹32 crore on a year-on-year basis.

The company is primarily engaged in the business of complete turnkey solutions for engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of Renewable Energy Power projects.

The company’s unexecuted order value (UOV) reached approximately ₹13,000 crore, the highest level recorded post-Covid

The company also informed the exchanges that it has secured a contract for the West Minya Solar Power Project in Egypt's Minya Governorate. The solar power project is valued at around $560 million.

On completion, the 1,000 MW solar project, integrated with a 600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), will become one of the country's largest utility-scale renewable energy developments.

The renewable engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company has won the order in a joint venture with Hassan Allam Construction, a contractor in Egypt and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

"The quarter also witnessed a marquee international order which is a 50-50 joint venture with one of the leading contractors in Egypt and the MENA region valued at approximately USD 560 million for West Minya Solar Power Project in Minya Governorate, Egypt," it said

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Share

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy's stock delivered mix performance across shorter time frames. The stock has fallen 3.06 per cent over the week but rebounded 4.11 per cent over the month. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up 3.71 per cent.

Over the longer term, the stock has remained under pressure. The counter has fallen 32.33 per cent over the past year and 22.67 per cent over last three years.

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