Sterlite Tech hits 5% upper circuit on QIP launch; zooms 495% in 6 months

Sterlite Technologies share price movement

Shares of Sterlite Technologies were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹612.75 on the BSE on Thursday at 11:33 AM, after the company said it launched qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue at a floor price of ₹613.69 per share.

A combined 420,000 equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for a combined 670,000 equity shares on the NSE and BSE. The stock price of the telecom equipment & accessories company hit a 52-week high of ₹684.45 on June 5, 2026.

Currently, Sterlite Technologies trades under ‘T’ group. T group shares are securities that are put into Trade to Trade (T2T) segment by the BSE and ‘BE’ segment by the NSE. These stocks are not allowed for intraday trading. The T2T stocks can only be traded delivery based i.e. the buyer has to take the delivery of these shares.

Meanwhile, in the past month, market price of Sterlite Technologies surged 32 per cent, as compared to 1.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. In the past six months, it zoomed 495 per cent, as against 8.8 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Sterlite Technologies QIP floor price & other details

On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, after market hours, Sterlite Technologies informed that the company launched its QIP issue after the board of directors’ approval. The company invited bids from eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) for subscription of equity shares. The company fixed a floor price of ₹613.69 per equity share.

A qualified institutional placement (QIP) is a way for companies in India to raise capital from QIBs like mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds, and foreign investors in exchange for issuing equity shares of the company. According to reports, STL's QIP base deal size is ₹1,200 crore, which can go up to ₹1,500 crore if the company exercises its green shoe option.

Sterlite Technologies proposes to utilize the net proceeds for repayment / pre-payment, in part or in full, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and certain of its subsidiaries; and general corporate purposes.

Check Here: Top Gainers NSE | Top Losers NSE The company is a leading global optical connectivity solutions player, enabling digital connectivity infrastructure worldwide. It is end-to-end manufacturer of optical fiber and optical fiber cables in India, in terms of manufacturing capacity as of FY26. The company’s product portfolio spans (a) optical fibres, (b) optical fibre cables, (c) specialty cables, and (d) optical connectivity products, catering to diverse applications across communication networks, data infrastructure and enterprise connectivity solutions.

Bandhan Mutual Fund sold 1.81 million shares of Sterlite Tech via open market

Bandhan Mutual Fund sold 1.81 million equity shares representing 0.37 per cent stake of Sterlite Technologies via open market on June 4, 2026, according to disclosure made by the company.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 600 pts, Nifty near 24,200; Nifty Auto Index rises nearly 3% Post sale, Bandhan Mutual Fund’s holding in Sterlite Technologies declined to 3.02 per cent from 3.4 per cent earlier, data shows.

Crisil Ratings view on Sterlite Technologies

Crisil Ratings revised its outlook on the long term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures of Sterlite Technologies to ‘Stable’ from ’Negative’ while reaffirming the rating at ‘Crisil AA-‘.

In Q4FY26, Sterlite Technologies revenue improved to ₹1,441 crore and operating Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of ₹218 crore (Ebitda margin of 15.1 per cent), compared with ₹1,257 crore and ₹129 crore (Ebitda margin of 10.2 per cent), respectively, in Q3FY26. The revision in outlook factors in the significant turnaround in operating performance in March 2026 quarter ( Q4FY26 ), which is expected to sustain in the medium term backed by a strong order book of over ₹7,000 crore and improved realisations.In Q4FY26, Sterlite Technologies revenue improved to ₹1,441 crore and operating Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of ₹218 crore (Ebitda margin of 15.1 per cent), compared with ₹1,257 crore and ₹129 crore (Ebitda margin of 10.2 per cent), respectively, in Q3FY26.

Further STL is focusing on improving contribution from data centre related fibre cables where company, during May 2026, received $1.1 billion order to be executed over 3 years. Overall, the capacity utilization is expected to improve leading to better absorption of fixed costs and improved profitability further, Crisil Ratings said in its rationale. ALSO READ: Final hours! Advit Jewels IPO ends today; subscription tops 100x, GMP 44% The management expects strong recovery seen in Q4FY26 to sustain given significant order additions and strong realisations. Additionally, the proportion of sales to the US has been increasing, driven by revival in demand. US market typically offers higher profitability owing to higher realisation and higher sales of value-added products.Further STL is focusing on improving contribution from data centre related fibre cables where company, during May 2026, received $1.1 billion order to be executed over 3 years. Overall, the capacity utilization is expected to improve leading to better absorption of fixed costs and improved profitability further, Crisil Ratings said in its rationale.

However, profitability in 2HFY26 continues to remain impacted because of the US tariffs. While the tariff impact was expected to come down from Q1FY27 onwards post reduced tariff to 10 per cent in February 2026, however impact of recent additional tariff announcements of 12.5 per cent on India, if imposed, would remain a key monitorable. Further margins are also likely to be impacted on account of cost pressures from geopolitical disruption driven by West Asia conflict, particularly impacting input prices. With all these headwinds, the margins improvements on account of improved realisations along with newer segments would remain a key monitorable, the rating agency said. ============================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.