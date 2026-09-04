STL hits 5% upper limit on Growth Roadmap FY27-29; up 786% from CY2026 low

Sterlite Technologies share price movement

Sterlite Technologies' share price was locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹750.15 on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume after the company shared its new growth roadmap for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) in an investor presentation. The stock hit a record high of ₹759 on August 31, 2026.

Till 11:10 AM, the average trading volume at the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 460,000 shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for a combined 3.8 million shares on these exchanges.

Currently, STL trades under the ‘T’ group. T group shares are securities that the BSE puts into the Trade to Trade (T2T) segment and the NSE puts into the ‘BE’ segment. These stocks are not allowed for intraday trading. T2T stocks can only be delivery based; i.e., the buyer must take delivery of these shares.

ALSO READ: Motilal OFS, CRISIL, CUB among 4 breakout stocks identified by analysts In the past five weeks, the market price of STL rallied 50 per cent. It zoomed 786 per cent from its calendar year 2026 low of ₹84.65 touched on January 27, 2026.

STL – Lakshya: Growth Roadmap FY27–29

STL is a leading optical connectivity solutions company, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural Connectivity, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Data Centre & Cloud companies, Telecom operators, Internet service providers and Large enterprises collaborate with STL to build their digital infrastructure.

STL shared its new “Lakshya: Growth Roadmap FY27–29” investor presentation. It is targeting ₹20,000 crore revenue by the FY29 vs ₹4,750 crore FY26 — roughly 4x growth. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin is targeted to rise from 13 per cent in FY26 to >27 per cent in FY29.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex extends gains, up 600 pts; Nifty tops 23,950; Nifty Capital rises 2% STL plans to invest ₹1,000 crore annually for the next 3 years, expanding preform, fibre and cable capacity by 50 per cent. Greenfield facility is for pre-terminated connectivity solutions. STL sees optical demand shifting from traditional telecom toward AI DC, inside-DC connectivity and DCI. It also stated that India DC capacity is potentially rising from ~1.5 GW in 2025 to 10 GW by 2030, 46 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR); $200 billion capital expected by 2030. STL aims to spend 2 per cent of annual revenue toward continuous innovation and research & development (R&D), ICICI Securities said in a note.

CLSA view on STL

STL’s order book in the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) increased 281 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 155 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹18,600 crore following the mega win of a $1.1 billion order from a US hyperscaler. This order expanded STL’s presence in AI datacentres, improving future growth visibility and even underscoring competitiveness in international markets, analysts at CLSA said in a company note.

ALSO READ: 'Ultravolt' shock! Polycab, KEI & others crash up to 8% on de-rating fears Also, STL’s recent Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue (raising ₹15 billion) enabled its balance sheet to be net debt free. The brokerage firm revised up its target price from ₹655 to ₹950 and reiterated an 'Outperform' rating.

STL is in a multi-year network build cycle with the acceleration of digital networks worldwide led by 5G rollout, rising FTTx penetration and demand for fibre from AI data centres. STL is focused on converged access and targets network creators globally with end-to-end solutions led by local leadership teams. After expanding its optical fibre cable (OFC) capacity from 24m to 33m fiber kilometers (fkm), the firm has further raised capacity to 42m fkm, mainly in the US.

Improvement in the US market with an increase in order book should act as a catalyst for the stock. A continued reduction in debt would be seen positively, CLSA said. However, a slowdown in the US optical business recovery could be perceived negatively. A shortage of raw materials could impact revenue growth, the brokerage firm said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.