Monday, March 23, 2026 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Monday mayhem: Sensex, Nifty 50 dive over 2% intraday; ₹7 trn wiped out

Monday mayhem: Sensex, Nifty 50 dive over 2% intraday; ₹7 trn wiped out

Today's selling erased more than ₹7 trillion from the Street. The total market capitalisation of all the BSE-listed companies stood at ₹421.37 trillion, down from Friday's m-cap of ₹428.76 trillion

Stock market crash reasons

Sensex, Nifty fall over 2% each intraday: Key reasons

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock market crash today reasons: Indian stock market indices tumbled opened sharply lower on Monday, with both the Sensex and Nifty 50 plunging over 2 per cent in early trade. 
 
As of 9:30 AM, the BSE Sensex dropped 1,320 points or 1.77 per cent, to 73,212, while the Nifty index declined 409 points or 1.77 per cent to trade 22,705.
 
At one point, the Sensex plunged over 1,550 points, or 2 per  cent, from its previous close of 74,532.96. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index fell to a low of 22,634.55, dropping 479 points, or 2.07 per cent, from Friday’s close of 26,373.20.
 
 
The selling was broad-based, with all sectoral indices trading in the red. The Nifty PSU Bank index led the losses, crashing over 3 per cent, followed by Metal, Consumer Durables and Realty. The broader market also remained under pressure, as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices fell nearly 2.5 per cent each.
 
The market breadth was weak, indicating heavy selling pressure. A total of 267 stocks advanced while 2,463 stocks declined, according to NSE data. From the Nifty 50 pack, only ONGC and HCL Tech were the gainers and remaining 48 counters dropped.

Also Read

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank shares down 7.4% in 2 days after chairman Chakraborty's exit

India bonds, Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, FPI feedback, FAR securities, government bonds, bond inflows, JPMorgan index, India bond yields, rupee exchange rate, Bloomberg index review

Indian asset managers dump government bonds at record pace on oil shock

rupee fall, crude oil surge, RBI OMO, bond yields, dollar index, currency markets, West Asia tensions

Rupee crashes 82 paise to record low of 93.71 against US dollar

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

Power infrastructure firm Polite Powertech files draft IPO papers with Sebi

Natco Pharma share price

Demerger buzz, semaglutide injection plans sees Natco Pharma shares jump 4%

 
India VIX, referred to as the market’s fear gauge, surged over 10 per cent to go past 25 mark, signalling increased volatility going forward.
 
Today's selling erased more than ₹7 trillion from the Street. The total market capitalisation of all the BSE listed companies stood at ₹421.37 trillion in the morning, compared with Friday's all-India market capitalisation of ₹428.76 trillion.  CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock market crash today: Key reasons

 
West Asia crisis enters fourth week: The markets crashed amid concerns surrounding the West Asia conflict which has now entered the fourth week. The conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has raised serious global security concerns. Iran has threatened to target energy infrastructure and water desalination facilities in the Gulf in response to President Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum.
 
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said that with the war in West Asia getting into the fourth week, there is no clarity on when the war will end. Unfortunately, the war is escalating   with President Trump giving ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours. 
 
Crude oil prices rise: Oil prices are on the boil, remaining close to recent peaks. The Brent was at $111.90 a barrel, but still up 55 per cent on the month so far. US crude was near flat at $98.35.
 
Vijayakumar said that Iranian President’s response that “the Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil” has prevented panic in the oil market. "However, the uncertainty is huge and markets will be waiting and watching the outcome."
 
Rupee depreciates to record low: The rupee continued its slide in the early trade on Monday, losing 41 paise to slump to a record low of 93.94 against the US dollar. 
 
The rupee went past 93 against the greenback for the first time on Friday.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 23, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 1,750 points, Nifty below 22,600; SMIDs decline, metal stocks drag

pharma sector, semaglutide generics, dr reddys, zydus lifesciences, alkem labs

10 pharma firms launch semaglutide in India; Nomura sees ₹12k-cr mkt

Oil refineries, OMCs, oil marketing companies

Oil turmoil: OMCs raise industrial diesel rate; ATF hike likely from April

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company share price

Antique reaffirms 'Buy' on Kirloskar Pneumatic, sees 25% upside; here's why

Dividend stocks, bonus issue

Dividend, bonus issue: PFC, 4 others to remain in focus; do you own any?

Topics : Stock Market Today Stock market crash Market news Sensex falls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayOTT Releases This WeekTMC Manifesto 2026UCL 2026 Quarter FinalRedmi 15A LaunchPolitical AdsPersonal Finance