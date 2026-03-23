Stock market crash today reasons: Indian stock market indices tumbled opened sharply lower on Monday, with both the Sensex and Nifty 50 plunging over 2 per cent in early trade.

As of 9:30 AM, the BSE Sensex dropped 1,320 points or 1.77 per cent, to 73,212, while the Nifty index declined 409 points or 1.77 per cent to trade 22,705.

At one point, the Sensex plunged over 1,550 points, or 2 per cent, from its previous close of 74,532.96. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index fell to a low of 22,634.55, dropping 479 points, or 2.07 per cent, from Friday’s close of 26,373.20.

The market breadth was weak, indicating heavy selling pressure. A total of 267 stocks advanced while 2,463 stocks declined, according to NSE data. From the Nifty 50 pack, only ONGC and HCL Tech were the gainers and remaining 48 counters dropped.

India VIX, referred to as the market’s fear gauge, surged over 10 per cent to go past 25 mark, signalling increased volatility going forward.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Today's selling erased more than ₹7 trillion from the Street. The total market capitalisation of all the BSE listed companies stood at ₹421.37 trillion in the morning, compared with Friday's all-India market capitalisation of ₹428.76 trillion.

Stock market crash today: Key reasons

West Asia crisis enters fourth week: The markets crashed amid concerns surrounding the West Asia conflict which has now entered the fourth week. The conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has raised serious global security concerns. Iran has threatened to target energy infrastructure and water desalination facilities in the Gulf in response to President Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said that with the war in West Asia getting into the fourth week, there is no clarity on when the war will end. Unfortunately, the war is escalating with President Trump giving ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours.

Crude oil prices rise: Oil prices are on the boil, remaining close to recent peaks. The Brent was at $111.90 a barrel, but still up 55 per cent on the month so far. US crude was near flat at $98.35.

Vijayakumar said that Iranian President’s response that “the Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil” has prevented panic in the oil market. "However, the uncertainty is huge and markets will be waiting and watching the outcome."

Rupee depreciates to record low: The rupee continued its slide in the early trade on Monday, losing 41 paise to slump to a record low of 93.94 against the US dollar.

The rupee went past 93 against the greenback for the first time on Friday.